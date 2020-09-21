WWE Clash of Champions 2020: Spoiler on major title change

Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton are all set for a rematch for the WWE Championship within just six days from now at Clash Of Champions 2020. As announced on last week’s Raw, the capacity was raised as an Ambulance Match was confirmed for the battle, as both the performers were loaded into that particular vehicle to the hospital, in the past weeks.

While many believed that the Ambulance Match gimmick was added to the contest to erase the repetitiveness of the matchup, there's an additional reason behind this. Rumours are all over the internet, at this point, predicting that McIntyre’s WWE Championship run will be coming to an end at this Sunday's pay-per-view and the alteration was done targeting the same.

Spoiler ahead

The Wrestling Observer has reported that WWE is presenting an Ambulance Match between McIntyre and Orton because they want to end the current title reign without the champion being pinned. There's no need to pin or submit your opponent in this kind of match. Rather, the performer just has to load his opponent in the vehicle and shut the door to secure the victory.

Besides, Randy Orton has been on a losing spree, as of late that harmed his top heel persona. He was pinned by Drew McIntyre during their first match at SummerSlam 2020 while he digested another loss to the newest member of Raw, Keith Lee at Payback. This is a big sign that he’ll bounce back at Clash Of Champions 2020, clinching the fourteenth world title win of his career.

The direction from here could be Randy Orton possessing the WWE Championship gold all the way to WrestleMania 37 to defend it against Edge. The rivalry between the two legendary wrestlers is still not over but rather it was paused due to the injury suffered by the Rated R Superstar at Backlash.

On a related note, more changes could be made to the Clash of Champions title match. The WWE Champion will be in action against Keith Lee in a non-title match, tonight. The stipulation is whether Lee wins, he’ll be added to the Title match between McIntyre and Orton to make it a Triple Threat Match.

The Wrestling Observer further noted that The Limitless One is likely to defeat McIntyre on RAW. (This could be the first pinfall loss for McIntyre in 2020) But he would be protected as the finish would witness interference by Randy Orton.

If the match becomes a Triple-Threat then the Ambulance match stipulation could be removed, tonight. In this scenario, too, Orton can simply pin Lee to win the WWE Title at Clash Of Champions 2020. Either way, McIntyre would be losing the title without getting pinned and thus his strong babyface status will be kept intact on Raw.