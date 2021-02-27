WWE confirms Title Match for Wrestlemania 37; FastLane main event teased

Bianca Belair has now decided to challenge the SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks at the Show of Shows. The EST of WWE recently earned this title shot by winning the Women’s Royal Rumble match, last month.

Belair finally made her decision during last night’s SmackDown on FOX episode in a segment that was announced just before the show aired. Carmella’s sommelier Reginald was present at the scene warning her on how it won't be a wise decision to choose Banks for a title match at WrestleMania as her hopes will only be crushed.

But the former NXT Superstar let knew that Sasha Banks is the champion she wants to challenge at the Grandest Stage of Them All. This happened in the presence of the SmackDown Women’s Champion who claimed herself to be the number one of the blue brand. Belair claimed that she is more ready to step up and dethrone her from the title reign to end the segment.

WrestleMania 37 will take place on Saturday, April 10, and Sunday, April 11 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida. It wasn't mentioned on which night, Belair vs. Banks will go down. For now, the card has two official matches on the card.

WWE Universal Title Match

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. Roman Reigns (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks (c)

Last night’s SmackDown also teased a big tag team main event match for the upcoming WWE FastLane pay-per-view. On-screen WWE officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville mentioned during the show that they had thought of a tag team match for the PPV with Daniel Bryan and WWE Hall of Famer Edge teaming up against Jey Uso and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Multiple backstage segments were shown where Edge and Reigns mentioned the tag match being in the works. Meanwhile, the storyline was projected in a way that the tag team match could be nixed via Bryan vs. Uso main-event match (The stipulation stated Bryan would have earned a singles title shot against Reigns at FastLane 2021 if he could’ve defeated Uso)

But Bryan vs. Uso ended in a Double Count Out and Bryan never earned a fair and square Universal Title shot at FastLane pay-per-view. WWE didn’t provide an update on the predicted Bryan and Edge vs. Reigns and Uso tag team match since the show went off the air. But we can only assume that it will go down since Bryan vs. Reigns won't be happening.

WWE FastLane 2021 will take place on March 21 from the ThunderDome at the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida, serving as the final stop before WrestleMania 37. To date, WWE hasn’t officially announced any match for the PPV from either Raw or SmackDown side.