WWE confirms TV deal, Raw staying on USA, Smackdown moving to FOX

The released statement hints a huge change in schedule coming up for Smackdown Live in the near future. WWE Raw managed to keep their home intact for the next five years.

FOX Sports has purchased the TV rights for the current Tuesday Night show. This deal is also official for the next five years effective from October 1, 2019.

There’s no current update whether Smackdown will continue to be hosted in a live format on Fox. But the confirmed news is that it will move on Friday Nights following the above-mentioned mentioned timespan.

Eric Shanks, President, COO and Executive Producer FOX Sports was excited to build a new home for Smackdown Live, (courtesy WWE.com)

“At FOX we are thrilled to welcome WWE to the FOX Sports family and bring SmackDown Live to broadcast television. We are huge fans and know that together FOX Sports will be the leader in live events for the foreseeable future.”

The change in broadcast for Smackdown Live suggests that there might be room for a live broadcast in order to give tough competition to WWE Raw which secured its stay on the USA Network.

As mentioned earlier, it will continue to have a three-hour block on each Monday Nights in its home broadcast platform. WWE has benefitted a lot from the contract extension with the NBC Universal (owner of USA Network) in terms of retaining WWE Raw.

The corporate portal of the WWE informed us about the revenue generations which might reach three-times better than now. "Key Content Agreements" signed between WWE and NBC Universal has already given a benefit of approximately $235 million which was $130 million in 2014.

The overall agreement is projected towards $462 million by the year 2021. Furthermore, if the future deals get sorted out as per expectations then the entire revenue might reach to a whopping amount of $542 million.

Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman & CEO was more than happy to extend their partnership with the USA Network. Here's what the Boss had to offer,

“We look forward to continuing our long-standing partnership with NBC Universal and USA Network. Monday Night Raw has been synonymous with USA Network and we are excited about what the future holds for WWE’s flagship program.”