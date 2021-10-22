WWE Crown Jewel 2021 results, recap and highlights

More title matches, King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown tournament finale, Falls Count Anywhere, and a Hell in a Cell match were also on the card to make it a Wrestlemania-caliber outing for the WWEUniverse.

Check out the recap and results from WWE Crown Jewel 2021 that took place at the Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia:

Kick-off Pre Show

– SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos defeated Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in a non title match. Jimmy took out Shelton with a superkick and tagged in Jey for a double superkick on Cedric. Jey flew off the top ropes with a frogsplash for the win.

Crown Jewel 2021 Main Show

– Edge defeated Seth Rollins inside the Hell in a Cell structure with a female referee Jessika Carr officiating the match and thereby making history by calling a match in Saudi. The grueling battle ended with Edge punishing Rollins with a wrench and then stomping him on a chair for the pin-fall win.

– Mansoor defeated Mustafa Ali in a grudge match. The hometown hero Monsoor dodged a 450-splash from Ali and downed him with a twisting neckbreaker for the pin to win. Ali attacked Mansoor after the match but this led the Olympic Silver Medal winner Tareg Hamedi to come out as he laid out Ali with a kick to the head.

– RAW Tag Team Champions RK-BRO (Randy Orton and Riddle) (c) defeated AJ Styles and Omos to retain the Titles. Riddle came out riding on a camel before this match.

Orton and Riddle worked together to send Omos outside the ring. AJ attacked Orton from behind and went for the Phenomenal Forearm but Orton caught him, mid-air with the RKO. Riddle tagged in and delivered the Floating Bro to get the pin-fall win.

– In the Queen’s Crown Tournament finale, Zelina Vega defeated Doudrop. After dodging a big splash from Doudrop, Zelina successfully hit the Code Red powerbomb on her to pick up the win. Vega took her rightful spot as the queen on her throne as fireworks exploded all over the arena.

– WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg defeated Bobby Lashley in a No Holds Barred Falls Count Anywhere Match. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin tried to interfere in the match in favor of Lashley but Goldberg dropped them easily.

Goldberg snapped and beat the hell out of Lashley with a kendo stick before delivering a huge Spear to knock Lashley off the stage through the tables. Later, the veteran easily secured the pin-fall victory.

– In the King Of The Ring Tournament finale, Xavier Woods defeated Finn Balor to become. Balor missed the Coup de Grace top rope finisher and received a Gutbuster, instead. Woods walked the top ropes and delivered the flying elbow drop for the pin to win and become the 2021 King of the Ring winner at Crown Jewel 2021.

– Big E (c) defeated Drew McIntyre to retain the WWE Championship. McIntyre connected with his Claymore Kick but E kicked out to shock the crowd. As McIntyre charged in for another Claymore, E scooped him up on his shoulders for a Big Ending to get the pin-fall win.

– SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch (c) defeated Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair to retain her title in a Triple Threat Match. Belair hit the KOD on Becky but Banks prohibited her from getting the pin. As Banks and Belair were busy in an altercation, Becky rolled up Banks from behind to escape with the victory.

– Universal Champion Roman Reigns (c) defeated Brock Lesnar to retain the title. Lesnar knocked out the referee while hitting an F5 on Reigns. Reigns soon countered with a spear as both of them went down.

Heyman tossed the championship belt in between the two. Lesnar grabbed it and went to hit Reigns when SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos appeared from behind and superkick-ed Lesnar.

Then Reigns dropped Lesnar with a title belt shot in the head a second referee came out to count the pin-fall win on behalf of Reigns. The Bloodline posed on the stage to end Crown Jewel 2021.