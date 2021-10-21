WWE Crown Jewel 2021: Spoiler for Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

Brock went after the WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and set up a title match, which will serve as the main event of Crown Jewel 2021 in Saudi Arabia on Thursday (October 21).

Without a doubt, this one is a much-anticipated matchup for the WWE Universe. Despite the repetitiveness of the bout, a babyface Lesnar going up against a heel Reigns is somewhat that's a never-before-seen element.

The Undertaker is in Riyadh; Update on WWE Crown Jewel 2021 appearance

Plus, Paul Heyman is likely to play a huge factor in this matchup since he’s an associate for both of these two superstars.

According to the reports of Wrestling Observer, Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar is only going to be the first match in a “multi-match series.” While a title change isn’t expected, it was mentioned in the report that the finish will be interesting.

“The show is built around Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title in the first match of what is expected to be a multiple match series. The finish will be interesting. There are ways to beat Lesnar that still leave a rematch open, and WWE has no qualms with a non-finish.”

In addition, Wrestling News informed that Brock Lesnar will be heading to another hiatus following Crown Jewel 2021, affirming that he’s not scheduled to win the Universal Title.

But he’s likely to be back in time for next year’s WrestleMania (possibly at Royal Rumble 2022) to set up another rematch against The Head of the Table.

“Lesnar is not scheduled for any more WWE shows this year and the next time he is scheduled to wrestle is during the Royal Rumble pay-per-view in St. Louis. The 2022 Royal Rumble is scheduled for Saturday, January 29 at The Dome at America’s Center,” the source informed.

In more good news for Roman Reigns, his cousins The Usos have traveled to Saudi Arabia to provide him back-up. Plus, they will also be competing in a match.

As per WWE’s announcement, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos will face Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander on the Crown Jewel 2021 Kickoff Show. The tag team titles won’t be on the line as this one was confirmed to be a non-title encounter.

Overall, 10 matches are set for the Crown Jewel 2021 and the updated card goes as follows:

– Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

– No Holds Barred Match: Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley

– Hell In A Cell Match: Edge vs. Seth Rollins

– WWE Championship Match: Big E (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

– SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks

– RAW Tag Team Championship Match: RK-BRO (Randy Orton and Riddle) (c) vs. AJ Styles and Omos

– King Of The Ring Tournament Finals: Finn Balor vs. Xavier Woods

– Queen’s Crown Tournament Finals: Zelina Vega vs. Doudrop

– Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali

– SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander (Kickoff Pre-Show)