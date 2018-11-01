WWE Crown Jewel: Match Card, Preview and Schedule

Tag Team Match: Triple H & Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker & Kane

Shawn Michaels is set to step back into the ring for the first time since 2010 to team up with Triple H in a Tag Team Match, as D-Generation X are all set to take on The Brothers of Destruction, The Undertaker and Kane.

The feud between these two began after the Super Show-Down clash between Undertaker and Triple H. Michaels and Kane did a lot more than just watch the two legends battle it out from ringside, they infact had a say in the result of the Last Time clash.

The fight concluded with HBK helping the Game to get the win and after that it looked calm for the four legends until the Deadman and The Big Red Machine unloaded on Michaels and his DX brethren Triple H.

After that chaotic ending, on the next night on Raw, it was announced HBK will come out of retirement and the four icons will collide at Crown Jewel. And both the teams have since then been busy adding hype to their fight every week on Raw with mind games. This could lead to another match featuring these four legendary names of the promotion.

Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman

After Roman Reigns relinquished the Unversal title after he announced that he is battling leukemia, the decision was made later on that edition of Raw that the originally-scheduled triple threat will be a 1-on-1 affair between Lesnar and Strowman for the vacant title.

Both Superstars had lately been targeting Reigns, but Lesnar and Strowman are not new to each other as the pair were involved in a very intense rivalry in the past. In fact, Strowman indirectly helped The Big Dog defeat Lesnar in the title match at Summerslam.

The Monster Among Men, the then Money in the Bank contract-holder failed with his cash-in as The Beast interfered during Strowman's attempt to go for gold at WWE Hell in a Cell. So, the duo have a lot of things to settle with Reigns out of the picture now and will potentially battle in the main event of the show.

WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe

There was a last minute change to this match and it happened only two nights ago.

After Styles retained his title against Joe at Super Show-Down, Bryan became the number one contender by defeating The Miz in 2:25 at the same event. And the pair were in the middle of a very good storyline until Bryan reportedly refused to attend Crown Jewel and pulled out of the show.

To cover that up, WWE gave Bryan his title match last Tuesday night on Smackdown and included Joe in the storyline to attack both men, and book his place in the match.

The Samoan Submission Machine and WWE Champion AJ Styles will reignite a long-standing rivalry that had become more personal than ever.

Styles and Joe have engaged in anarchy over the last few months, and just when the WWE Universe thought the long boring feud was done, Samoa Joe suddenly returned on Smackdown to re-enter Styles' path.

After his attack on Styles, the Smackdown General Manager Paige made the match official on the champion's request. The fans will hope, this will be the final battle between these two as they would have gone bored watching the same fight in every PPV. But, the creative may have different plans.

Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Bar (c) vs. New Day

After Big Show's surprise heel turn on the SmackDown 1000 episode allowed Sheamus & Cesaro to capture the titles from New Day, this match was always on the cards. The following week on Smackdown, the immediate rematch was announced for the Crown Jewel event.

The Bar finally won the Tag Team Championship thanks to a massive assist from Big Show, but The New Day will look to win back the titles and to do that they have Big Show obstacle to get past.

So, this match will technically be a three on three rather than a tag team as Big Show and one member of the New Day will be watching on from ringside.

WWE World Cup

The historic pay-per-view will feature a one night World Cup tournament in which eight of the top Superstars from Raw and Smackdown battling it out to determine the best in the world. All the fights will take place during the Crown Jewel event.

The first superstar to be added to the tournament from the Red brand was John Cena, but Cena like Bryan refused to attend the event and was replaced by Bobby Lashley on October 29's edition of Raw.

The other three contestants from Raw are Kurt Angle, who won the 10-man Battle Royal, next up it was Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler who won their respective one-on-one matches to book their slots in the tourney.

As per the released brackets, Kurt Angle will meet Dolph Ziggler, while Lashley will face Seth Rollins. This potentially sets up a Ziggler vs Rollins match in the semi-final. But, that is unknown as the creative could have anyone winning this match.

The first Smackdown superstar to qualify for the competition was none other than Jeff Hardy, who defeated Samoa Joe to book his spot. Hardy's recent nemesis, Randy Orton, The Viper became the next Superstar to qualify by besting the returning Big Show on the same night.

The Miz and Rey Mysterio qualified for the tournament by defeating Rusev and Nakamura on Smackdown 1000. As per the bracket, Orton will take on Mysterio with The Miz battling Jeff Hardy.