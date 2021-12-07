WWE Day 1: Big match announced for pay-per-view event

A fresh feud between The A-Lister and The Rated R Superstar got kicked off during last week’s Raw as both the superstars returned to the red brand for an in-ring confrontation. Miz’s wife Maryse also accompanied him to the ring during this segment.

Miz then invited Edge (sans Maryse) to Miz TV on this week’s RAW from Memphis, Tennessee to have another back and forth verbal exchange with him.

Interestingly, Miz forgot the name of the upcoming WWE pay-per-view and challenged Edge to a match on “January 1.”

Edge accepted the challenge and wanted to fight the A-Lister, right there but the latter one backed down. Edge then ended the segment by punching him in the mouth to the cheers from the crowd. Later, WWE officially announced the match for WWE Day 1.

The upcoming event will mark the fourth singles contest between Edge and The Miz, but it will be their first meeting at a pay-per-view.

Edge competed against The Miz on the February 26, 2010 episode of SmackDown, the January 24, 2011 edition of RAW, and then on January 31, 2011 edition of RAW and was victorious on all those three occasions.

Reports also claim that Maryse, The Miz’s wife, and Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, Edge’s wife would be involved in this feud to convert this into a mixed tag team match. PWInsider confirmed that Maryse’s appearance from last week was not a one-time deal.

As for Phoenix, she finished up with the NXT brand at last night’s WarGames event and noted that she wanted to spend more time with Edge and their kids.

However, it appears that she left her job at the commentary desk just to have one more in-ring return her legendary husband by her side.

The first-ever WWE Day 1 pay-per-view will take place on New Year’s Day, 2022 that’s Saturday, January 1 from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Below is the updated card, following this week’s Raw:

WWE Universal Title Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE Title: Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Big E (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match: The New Day vs. The Usos (c)

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. The Miz