WWE Day 1: Spoiler around Raw Women’s Championship match

Then in October, Big Time Becks was chosen to be the first draft pick from the red brand and hence she swapped her title with Charlotte Flair to become the Raw Women’s Champion.

As of December 3, she has held the Raw Women's title every "active day" she has been with WWE, starting from Wrestlemania 35.

WWE has made Becky Lynch a protected character who barely loses on TV. Currently, she is in the middle of an interesting storyline against Liv Morgan over her title.

The Man has successfully defended the strap against the challenger using the tights, two weeks ago. Consequence-wise, a rematch between the two is now booked at the WWE Day 1 PPV event.

It now appears that Morgan, the sentimental favorite in this feud is the favorite to win that upcoming match and she will also become the one to dethrone the reigning Raw women’s champion who basically never lost the belt since 2019.

Speaking on the latest Wrestling Observer episode, Dave Meltzer explained the women’s championship scenario on Raw and mentioned Morgan could become the next champion.

Making the former Riott Squad member would be a welcoming experience for the fans while dropping the tile won’t hurt Becky’s character.

"I think that's probably going to happen (Liv Morgan winning the title). The thing is, I don't know what the long-term is, but I mean, they can have Morgan win, but in the long-term, Lynch should be the champion,” Meltzer noted in his report.

“But there is no rule like she can't lose it for a little while and win it back. You know it would make Morgan, it would help Morgan into something. It would elevate her to have a short reign, and Lynch isn't going to get hurt by losing it and winning it back. Lynch is already a star.”

As you can see, the veteran wrestling journalist did point out that from a long-term perspective, it’s safe for WWE to keep Becky Lynch as the champion.

This very well could set up a title bout at Wrestlemania 37 against a returning Ronda Rousey in a singles contest that never happened in WWE. In that case, even if Morgan wins the title, it’s unlikely that she will be given a lengthy championship reign.