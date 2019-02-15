English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

WWE Elimination Chamber 2019: Preview, start time and where to watch

By
Elimination Chamber 2019 take place on February 17 (Images: WWE.om)
Elimination Chamber 2019 take place on February 17 (Images: WWE.om)

Bengaluru, February 15: WWE kicked off the Road to WrestleMania 35 at Royal Rumble and will make a stop this weekend for the penultimate pay-per-event before we land at the biggest show of the year on April 7.

On Sunday (February 17), the Toyota Center in Houston will host the ninth edition of Elimination Chamber event with two matches set to take place inside the unique steel structure featuring massive championship matches.

WWE champion Daniel Bryan will defend his title against five of the best competitors from the Smackdown Live roster in one Elimination Chamber matchup, while the other will be a history making match as six teams will go head-to-head for the women's tag team championship.

Apart from those two matches which take place inside the chamber, four more championships from Raw, Smackdown and 205 Live will be on the line during the event which takes place on Sunday (February 17).

Six titles may be on the line, however, the Universal Championship, Raw Tag Team Championship, Smackdown Women's Championship and the US Championship will not be defended at the event.

Here is all you need to know about WWE Elimination Chamber 2019:

When and where is Elimination Chamber 2019 taking place?

The event takes place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Sunday (February 17). Due to time difference the event will take place on Monday (February 18) in India.

What time does the main show start?

The main show begins 7 PM ET with the show expected to last close to 4 hours. In India, due to time difference, the main show will start at 5.30 AM IST.

How to watch the Elimination Chamber 2019 PPV in India?

Sony TEN 1 will telecast the main show live in India on Monday (February 18) from 5.30 AM IST, while the repeat will air later in the day at 12 PM and 7 PM IST.

Meanwhile, the live stream is available via Sony LIV.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2019 schedule match card with preview:

1. Elimination Chamber match: WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

1. Elimination Chamber match: WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

The line up for the inaugural women's tag title match in the WWE is Nia Jax and Tamina vs. The Riott Squad (Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan) vs. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville vs. The IIconics (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce) vs. Bayley and Sasha Banks vs. Naomi and Carmella

It all began on the December 24 episode of Raw, where WWE Chairman Vince McMahon announced that a new WWE Women's Tag Team Championship would be introduced in 2019.

And three weeks later, Alexa Bliss unveiled the championship belts during her segment of "A Moment of Bliss"and revealed that the inaugural champions would be determined at Elimination Chamber in a tag team Elimination Chamber match, featuring three teams from Raw and three teams from Smackdown, making the championship non-exclusive to either brand.

In the weeks that followed, we arrived at the six deserving teams that were set for battle via qualification matches and announcements. Meanwhile, on past week's episodes of Raw and Smackdown, triple threat tag team matches took place between each brand's three tag teams to determine which two teams would start the Elimination Chamber match.

And it was Bayley and Rose who were pinned in their respective matches. So Banks and Bayley will start the match with Deville and Rose in the chamber with the other four team in the pod.

2. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Miz and Shane McMahon (c) vs. The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso)

2. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Miz and Shane McMahon (c) vs. The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso)

At the Royal Rumble, The Miz and Shane McMahon defeated The Bar to win the Smackdown Tag Team Championship. And on the following edition of Smackdown, the newly crowned tag champions were made aware of their next challengers via a four-corners tag team elimination matchup.

The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) defeated The Bar, The New Day (represented by Big E and Kofi Kingston), and Heavy Machinery (Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight) in the elimination match to earn a championship match at Elimination Chamber. So, it will be Shane and Miz's first title defence this weekend.

3. WWE Championship Match: Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton vs. Samoa Joe vs. Kofi Kingston

3. WWE Championship Match: Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton vs. Samoa Joe vs. Kofi Kingston

Daniel Bryan defeated AJ Styles to retain the WWE Championship with help from the returning Rowan at the Royal Rumble event.

However, Bryan was made known of his next title challenge on the following episode of Smackdown. Although, he may call himself the 'new Daniel Bryan' he will face one tough challenge next and there won't Rowan assist him this time around.

Bryan was confronted by Styles, Randy Orton, Samoa Joe, Jeff Hardy, and Mustafa Ali with all of them demanding a title shot. So, WWE Chief Operating Officer Triple H had a remedy for all the five men and scheduled Bryan to defend the championship against Styles, Joe, Hardy, Orton, and Ali in an Elimination Chamber match at the pay-per-view.

Earlier this week on Smackdown, a gauntlet match between the six was scheduled to determine who would enter the chamber last. Due to a legitimate injury, however, Ali was pulled from the match and replaced with The New Day's Kofi Kingston. Orton won the gauntlet match to earn the last entrant slot in the chamber.

4. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Akira Tozawa

4. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Akira Tozawa

Buddy Murphy defeated Kalisto, Akira Tozawa, and Hideo Itami in a fatal four-way match to retain the WWE Cruiserweight Championship at Royal Rumble.

Last week on 205 Live, Tozawa defeated Cedric Alexander, Lio Rush, and Humberto Carrillo in a fatal four-way elimination match to earn another championship match against Murphy at the Elimination Chamber and this match will take place on the pre-show.

5. WWE Raw Women's Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Ruby Riott

5. WWE Raw Women's Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Ruby Riott

Last week on Raw, the Red brand's Women's Champion Ronda Rousey issued an open challenge for the title. The Riott Squad came out and Liv Morgan accepted the challenge, but was defeated. Immediately after, Sarah Logan stepped in, but was also defeated.

The third member and the leader of the squad Ruby Riott did not attempt to challenge Rousey and instead retreated with her allies. In a backstage interview, Riott stated that she was ensuring that her teammates were okay and claimed that she could defeat Rousey at anytime. Later in the week it was revealed that Rousey would defend her belt against Riott at Sunday night's event.

6. Handicap match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) and Lio Rush vs. Finn Balor

6. Handicap match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) and Lio Rush vs. Finn Balor

The short feud between Finn Balor and Bobby Lashley began two weeks ago on Raw, when Balor was addressing his loss to Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble. Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley along with his manager Lio Rush interrupted Balor and claimed that he was better than Lesnar and then attacked Balor.

The following week, Balor was scheduled to face Lashley, but Lashley instead had Balor face Rush. Lashley stated that depending on Balor's performance, he would consider giving him a title shot.

Despite a pre-match attack from Lashley, Balor defeated Rush. So, later it was announced that Balor will face both Lashley and Rush in a handicap match at Elimination Chamber with Lashley's Intercontinental Championship on the line.

7. No Disqualification match: Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin

7. No Disqualification match: Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin

This feud was the feature during the second half of 2018, when Baron Corbin served as the Acting Raw General Manager. During that time, Braun Strowman was on the receiving end of his authority, including Corbin costing Strowman the Universal Championship at Crown Jewel.

At TLC, Strowman defeated Corbin in a match, which stripped Corbin of his authoritative power and while it also gave Strowman another shot at the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble. However, Corbin again caused Strowman to lose this title opportunity.

So, the pair continued going at each other over the next couple of weeks and a no disqualification match between the two was scheduled for Elimination Chamber.

Elimination Chamber match rules

Elimination Chamber match rules

Two Superstars (four in case of tag team) will start the bout while the remaining four are enclosed in pods. Every five minutes a pod will open and a Superstar/ team will enter the mix. A Superstar can be eliminated at any time via pinfall or submission. The last star/team standing after everyone has been eliminated wins the contest.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, February 15, 2019, 12:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 15, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue