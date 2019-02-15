WWE Elimination Chamber 2019: Preview, start time and where to watch

1. Elimination Chamber match: WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

The line up for the inaugural women's tag title match in the WWE is Nia Jax and Tamina vs. The Riott Squad (Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan) vs. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville vs. The IIconics (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce) vs. Bayley and Sasha Banks vs. Naomi and Carmella

It all began on the December 24 episode of Raw, where WWE Chairman Vince McMahon announced that a new WWE Women's Tag Team Championship would be introduced in 2019.

And three weeks later, Alexa Bliss unveiled the championship belts during her segment of "A Moment of Bliss"and revealed that the inaugural champions would be determined at Elimination Chamber in a tag team Elimination Chamber match, featuring three teams from Raw and three teams from Smackdown, making the championship non-exclusive to either brand.

In the weeks that followed, we arrived at the six deserving teams that were set for battle via qualification matches and announcements. Meanwhile, on past week's episodes of Raw and Smackdown, triple threat tag team matches took place between each brand's three tag teams to determine which two teams would start the Elimination Chamber match.

And it was Bayley and Rose who were pinned in their respective matches. So Banks and Bayley will start the match with Deville and Rose in the chamber with the other four team in the pod.

2. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Miz and Shane McMahon (c) vs. The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso)

At the Royal Rumble, The Miz and Shane McMahon defeated The Bar to win the Smackdown Tag Team Championship. And on the following edition of Smackdown, the newly crowned tag champions were made aware of their next challengers via a four-corners tag team elimination matchup.

The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) defeated The Bar, The New Day (represented by Big E and Kofi Kingston), and Heavy Machinery (Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight) in the elimination match to earn a championship match at Elimination Chamber. So, it will be Shane and Miz's first title defence this weekend.

3. WWE Championship Match: Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton vs. Samoa Joe vs. Kofi Kingston

Daniel Bryan defeated AJ Styles to retain the WWE Championship with help from the returning Rowan at the Royal Rumble event.

However, Bryan was made known of his next title challenge on the following episode of Smackdown. Although, he may call himself the 'new Daniel Bryan' he will face one tough challenge next and there won't Rowan assist him this time around.

Bryan was confronted by Styles, Randy Orton, Samoa Joe, Jeff Hardy, and Mustafa Ali with all of them demanding a title shot. So, WWE Chief Operating Officer Triple H had a remedy for all the five men and scheduled Bryan to defend the championship against Styles, Joe, Hardy, Orton, and Ali in an Elimination Chamber match at the pay-per-view.

Earlier this week on Smackdown, a gauntlet match between the six was scheduled to determine who would enter the chamber last. Due to a legitimate injury, however, Ali was pulled from the match and replaced with The New Day's Kofi Kingston. Orton won the gauntlet match to earn the last entrant slot in the chamber.

4. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Akira Tozawa

Buddy Murphy defeated Kalisto, Akira Tozawa, and Hideo Itami in a fatal four-way match to retain the WWE Cruiserweight Championship at Royal Rumble.

Last week on 205 Live, Tozawa defeated Cedric Alexander, Lio Rush, and Humberto Carrillo in a fatal four-way elimination match to earn another championship match against Murphy at the Elimination Chamber and this match will take place on the pre-show.

5. WWE Raw Women's Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Ruby Riott

Last week on Raw, the Red brand's Women's Champion Ronda Rousey issued an open challenge for the title. The Riott Squad came out and Liv Morgan accepted the challenge, but was defeated. Immediately after, Sarah Logan stepped in, but was also defeated.

The third member and the leader of the squad Ruby Riott did not attempt to challenge Rousey and instead retreated with her allies. In a backstage interview, Riott stated that she was ensuring that her teammates were okay and claimed that she could defeat Rousey at anytime. Later in the week it was revealed that Rousey would defend her belt against Riott at Sunday night's event.

6. Handicap match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) and Lio Rush vs. Finn Balor

The short feud between Finn Balor and Bobby Lashley began two weeks ago on Raw, when Balor was addressing his loss to Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble. Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley along with his manager Lio Rush interrupted Balor and claimed that he was better than Lesnar and then attacked Balor.

The following week, Balor was scheduled to face Lashley, but Lashley instead had Balor face Rush. Lashley stated that depending on Balor's performance, he would consider giving him a title shot.

Despite a pre-match attack from Lashley, Balor defeated Rush. So, later it was announced that Balor will face both Lashley and Rush in a handicap match at Elimination Chamber with Lashley's Intercontinental Championship on the line.

7. No Disqualification match: Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin

This feud was the feature during the second half of 2018, when Baron Corbin served as the Acting Raw General Manager. During that time, Braun Strowman was on the receiving end of his authority, including Corbin costing Strowman the Universal Championship at Crown Jewel.

At TLC, Strowman defeated Corbin in a match, which stripped Corbin of his authoritative power and while it also gave Strowman another shot at the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble. However, Corbin again caused Strowman to lose this title opportunity.

So, the pair continued going at each other over the next couple of weeks and a no disqualification match between the two was scheduled for Elimination Chamber.

Elimination Chamber match rules

Two Superstars (four in case of tag team) will start the bout while the remaining four are enclosed in pods. Every five minutes a pod will open and a Superstar/ team will enter the mix. A Superstar can be eliminated at any time via pinfall or submission. The last star/team standing after everyone has been eliminated wins the contest.