WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 Preview, Schedule and Predictions

WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Keith Lee vs. Riddle

This match touted as a battle between new school vs old school could put up a clinic given the competitors' physical ability. While Lashley and Lee bring their raw power into the display, Riddle adds his aerial abilities to bring a completely new dimension to the match.

Both Riddle and Lee are seeking their first championship victories in the WWE against someone who is methodically protected on Raw for the past six months. Now, the bad news is that Lee is injured and hence not confirmed to compete in the title match.

Prediction - If Lee can't be cleared to compete then chances are high that Riddle will get yet another singles title opportunity against The Dominator only to be dominated. The Original Bro is in no condition to single-handedly overcome the monstrous heel that Lashley is.

WWE RAW Women's Championship Match: Asuka (c) vs. Lacey Evans w/ Ric Flair

Lacey Evans is willing to put anything and everything at stake to get to the top of the WWE Women's division. With The Dirtiest Player in the Game by her side, her mean antics reached a certain height en route to her championship opportunity at Elimination Chamber against Asuka.

But then again, it's been reported that she's legit pregnant with a second baby. That being said, she won't be in any condition to compete against Asuka, tomorrow night.

Prediction - Since WWE hasn't canceled the match, yet, we can assume Lacey Evans will bring a proxy opponent to challenge Asuka on her behalf.

It should be Evans' temporary tag partner Peyton Royce to get the opportunity. Being the staple of the Raw Women's Division, Asuka won't be having any problem putting aside the former IIconics member.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair

During a heated confrontation on SmackDown, one week ago with current champs Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, Belair and Banks seemed to grow a bond over their mutual agreement at Jax and Baszler's recent struggles.

They even teamed up against the champions to secure a non-title win, this week that suddenly opened the gate of a tag team title opportunity. It seems Bianca Belair will put his WrestleMania decision on hold for one more night as she teams up with the Women's Champion of the blue brand to chase the tag belts.

Prediction - The reigning champions aren't going through good times, as of late especially after Jax getting trolled for her ‘My Hole' scream on Raw.

But given the monstrous heels these two are, it would take only one good match to get back on track. This match is also considered to be a filler for the Elimination Chamber card without any title alteration expected.

Number-one Contenders Elimination Chamber Match: Kevin Owens vs. Daniel Bryan vs. King Corbin vs. Jey Uso vs. Sami Zayn vs. Cesaro (Winner faces Roman Reigns for the Universal Title)

Inside the career-altering Elimination Chamber structure, six Smackdown Superstars will battle for the right to challenge Universal Champion Roman Reigns on the same night. It's good to see how WWE inserted mid-carders like Zayn, Cesaro, or Uso who gets a lifetime opportunity to steal the show.

Originally, Roman Reigns himself was scheduled to defend inside the Chamber but his Special Council Paul Heyman, ‘pulled the strings' to explain that his master isn't obliged to do that. Instead, he would face the winner of the SmackDown Elimination Chamber Match on the spot at the PPV.

Prediction - Given how bad Kevin Owens wants to be in the ring with Roman Reigns for a fair-and-square title opportunity, he's the sure-shot favorite to emerge, victorious.

But in an unfair display, The Prizefighter has to face The Tribal Chief, perhaps, right after the win. A freshen-up Reigns with Heyman by his side would be a no-matchup to a weary Owens. The champion is thus entitled to go through yet another successful title defense.

WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. Sheamus vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Jeff Hardy

Without a doubt, Drew McIntyre proved himself to be one of the strongest WWE Champions in recent memory but the odds are truly stacked against him inside the dreaded structure. He's going up against five former WWE Champions and all of them have previous experiences to compete inside this demonic steel structure.

If all of their hunger isn't enough to keep McIntyre on his toes then The Miz will be lurking around with his Money in the Bank contract to take away the belt from him, once the dust is settled.

Prediction - Given the flag-bearer of the Raw division, Drew McIntyre isn't expected to drop his belt until WrestleMania 37, at least.

An Elimination Chamber win against such strong opponents would help him solidifying his own legacy before the official builds around the Show of Shows, kick-off.