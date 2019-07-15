WWE Extreme Rules 2019: Results and highlights

Plus, eight titles from the main roster were on the line on a night where The Undertaker also returned to form a dream team with Roman Reigns to take on the top heels of the company.

Check out results from the extreme night of the year that took place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania:

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Finn Balor (c)

WWE added this sudden matchup to the Extreme Rules kick-off show in which Nakamura was in control for most part of the fight until Balor hit back to set him up for the Coup De Grace. Nakamura dodged it and hit him with a knee on his back and followed up with the Kinshasa to pin the champion for the title win.

No Holds Barred Match: The Undertaker and Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre

Elias interfered during the opening moments of the matchup to let Shane put The Undertaker through a table and then hit the coast-to-coast. The Phenome fought back with his trademark chokeslams on Elias and Shane. Reigns hit a spear on McIntyre while Undertaker hit the Tombstone Piledriver on Shane to get the victory.

WWE RAW Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. The Revival (c)

A solid tag team match saw a chaotic ending where Dawson hit a superplex on Jimmy. A big splash by Wilder followed, while Jey Uso delivered a splash to Dash. Dawson broke up the pinfall and countered with the Shatter Machine on Jimmy to get the pinfall win.

Aleister Black vs. Cesaro

The Swiss Superman was in control of this match by locking in the Sharpshooter and converting it to a Crossface. Black wriggled himself out of it and traded upper-cuts with Cesaro until the latter one went for the neutralizer. Black reversed it with a Black Mass to get the win.

2-on-1 Handicap Match for the SmackDown Women's Championship: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. Bayley (c)

Bliss and Nikki systematically punished the champion by taking advantage of the stipulation. Nikki climbed the second rope and hit a tornado DDT on Bayley. Bliss went for her finisher from the top rope, but Bayley put her knees up. Nikki got the tag only to digest a knee and a top rope elbow to suffer the pinfall loss.

Last Man Standing Match: Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley

The fans chanted 'this is awesome' during this match which was extremely physical. Lashley toppled an announce table over Strowman who managed to stand up to referee's nine counts to everyone's disbelief. These two even used a fan as a weapon by throwing him onto each other! In the end, Strowman put Lashley through another announce table and punched through the wall to put down Lashley for the referee's ten counts.

Triple Threat Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship: Heavy Machinery vs. The New Day vs. Daniel Bryan and Rowan (c)

New Day hit a vicious suplex on Otis and Tucker to keep them out of the match. Daniel Bryan jumped off the top rope and gave a headbutt onto Big E. He got the La Belle lock onto Big E who got out of the lock and downed Bryan with a clothesline. Woods got the tag and hit Midnight Hour on Bryan to pin him. New Day became new tag team champions at Extreme Rules with this.

WWE United States Championship Match: AJ Styles vs. Ricochet (c)

The Club members attacked Ricochet before the match began to give an upper-hand to AJ. They continued distracting the champion, who hit AJ with a shooting star press. Club put AJ's legs on the ropes to save him. Gallows then tripped Ricochet on the top rope as AJ climbed on it to hit the Styles Clash. He pinned Ricochet to become the new US Champion.

Kevin Owens vs. Dolph Ziggler

Ziggler slapped Owens to start the match only to digest a stunner from him for the loss. Owens picked up the win within 15 seconds and cut a heel promo on Shane McMahon to end this Extreme Rules segment.

WWE Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

Joe was in control of the match with his lethal strikes that merged with an STF, as well. Kofi countered the move to connect with an SOS but Joe kicked out of that. He countered locking in the Coquina Clutch but Kofi hit the turnbuckles to break the hold. Joe ran towards him only to eat Trouble in Paradise kick to lose the contest.

Winners Take All Extreme Rules Match: Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin vs. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins (c)

Corbin hit the Deep Six on Rollins during the closing moments but Becky Lynch saved her boyfriend by breaking up the pinfall. Rollins was up on his feet to crack the chair on Corbin's back multiple times and followed up with three Carb Stomps to win the match.

But Brock Lesnar soon appeared to deliver multiple German Suplexes on Rollins. He declared to cash-in Money in the Bank briefcase as the referee rang the bell. An F5 followed from the beast to pin Rollins as he became the new Universal Champion to end Extreme Rules 2019.