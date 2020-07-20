WWE Extreme Rules 2020: Results, recap and highlights

Check out the results from the most extreme night of the year that went down from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Singles Match (Kick Off show): Kevin Owens vs Murphy

Kevin Owens pinned Murphy with a stunner in a swift matchup.

Result: Kevin Owens defeated Murphy

Tables Match for SmackDown Tag Team Titles: Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura vs Big E and Kofi Kingston (c)

Extreme Rules kicked off with a big title change where Cesaro and Nakamura became new SmackDown tag team champions. Cesaro and Kofi countered Cesaro Swing with some quick offenses. But Nakamura landed a kick on the back of Kofi allowing Cesaro to put Kofi through a table for the victory.

Result: Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro defeated The New Day

SmackDown Women's Title Match: Nikki Cross vs. Bayley (c)

Nikki Cross countered a clothesline and dropped Bayley for a pinfall cover when Sasha Banks got on the ring apron to make a distraction to the referee. She also slid a large BOSS ring she wears along with other in-ring gears into the ring. Bayley used it to hit in the midsection of Cross and sent her face-first into the mat to get the pinfall and retain her title.

Result: Bayley defeated Nikki Cross

WWE United States Title Match: MVP vs. Apollo Crews (c)

Crews did a no-showing at Extreme Rules as he’s dealing with an injury. So, MVP declared himself to be the new United States Champion via forfeit.

Result: MVP wins by forfeit

Eye For An Eye Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

Rey Mysterio used a kendo stick to hurt Rollins. He followed up with a 619 and a Stomp on Rollins to drag him away towards the steel steps. He tried to extract the eyes but the referee warned him. Rollins took advantage of the distraction and pushed Mysterio’s back into the barrier. He delivered a Stomp on Mysterio on the floor and then put his eye into the edge of the step as blood came out. The referee declared Rollins won the match at Extreme Rules. WWE's medical team arrived at the scene to provide medical attention to Mysterio.

Result: Seth Rollins defeated Rey Mysterio

RAW Women's Title Match: Sasha Banks vs. Asuka (c)

Asuka had Banks tapped out with the Asuka Lock but Bayley’s distraction didn't allow the referee to notice it. Asuka tried to spit the green mist on Banks but she accidentally spread it on the referee's face. Bayley then dropped her from the back and wore the referee's t-shirt. She did a fast count and helped Banks to win the Raw Women's Championship at Extreme Rules.

Result: Sasha Banks defeated Asuka

WWE Title Match: Dolph Ziggler vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

(Extreme Rules Match for the challenger only)

The stipulation allowed Ziggler to use weapons in his favor. He hit a Zig-zag on McIntyre on a chair only to get a near fall. McIntyre countered with a Glasgow Kiss Headbutt but missed a Futureshock DDT. Ziggler hit a Fame-Asser and went for a Superkick when McIntyre dropped him with the Claymore Kick to retain the WWE Championship at Extreme Rules.

Result: Drew McIntyre defeated Dolph Ziggler

Wyatt Swamp Fight: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

Wyatt used an illusion of Alexa Bliss to deceive Strowman's eyes and attacked him out of nowhere. Strowman fought off and took him into a boat within a lake. Wyatt used a stick to beat down Strowman who somehow pushed Wyatt into the lake. Strowman thought the fight was over only to witness Wyatt’s hands are dragging him into the waters. The lake's waters turned red as The Fiend came out of the water. He growled at the camera as Extreme Rules 2020 went off the air.

Result: Bray Wyatt defeated Braun Strowman