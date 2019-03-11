WWE Fastlane 2019 results and highlights: March 10, 2019

Check out full results from Fastlane that took place at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio:

SmackDown Tag Team Championships Match: Shane McMahon and The Miz vs. The Usos (c)

Fastlane opened with some tag team championship action as Shane McMahon hit some jabs on Jimmy Uso before Miz got the hot tag in his hometown of Cleveland. The Usos hit a double superkick on him. But, Shane saved The Miz from being pinned. He hit Jey with a mid-air drop-kick but The Miz got caught in a roll-up to suffer the pinfall loss. Shane attacked The Miz after the match was over. He put the Miz to sleep with a chokehold in front of the Awesome One's father.

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Mandy Rose vs. Asuka (c)

Asuka had an early submission hold locked in on Mandy Rose to start the match. Sonya Deville distracted her to allow Mandy to give a big knee to the face. Asuka came back with an Octopus Hold. Mandy somehow shoved her off and gave a second knee. But Asuka kick out a pin. Mandy fell off through a rope which Sonya was pulling. Asuka then hit her with a big kick to retain her title at Fastlane.

2-on-1 Handicap Match: The Bar (Sheamus and Cesaro) vs. Kofi Kingston

Kofi Kingston with Big E and Xavier Woods were at Vince McMahon's office wanting to make the WWE title match at Fastlane a triple threat. Instead, Vince made it a handicap match for Kofi where Sheamus and Cesaro were legal at the same time. Big E and Woods ran down to the ring when Kofi was getting punished. But Rusev and Nakamura played spoilsport for them. The Bar hit a Double White Noise to pick up an easy squash win.

WWE RAW Tag Team Championship Match: Ricochet and Aleister Black vs. Chad Gable and Bobby Roode vs. The Revival (c)

Chad Gable hit some bac-to-back belly-to-belly suplexes to start the match. Roode then planted Black with a spinebuster to take control. But Ricochet soon hit a dropkick and a shooting star press. Roode was neutralizing Ricochet and Black outside the ring that allowed The Revival to connect with the Shatter Machine on Gable to retain the tag titles. After the match, Black hit a Black Mass and Ricochet performed a 630 splash on the Revival.

US Championship Match: Fatal Four Way Match: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade vs. R-Truth

Rey Mysterio started the match with a snap Hurricurana. But Joe took control of the match by a suicide dive on everybody, outside the ring. Joe dropped Rey with a modified Rock Bottom after which Andrade connected with a Hammerlock DDT. R-Truth came back and hit some signature poses of John Cena. Rey hit a 619 on Joe but missed a Frog Splash. Joe locked in the Coquina Clutch to put Rey to sleep and retain the US title.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Match: Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley (c)

Beth Phoenix was found doing commentary during this match which was dominated by the challengers for the initial part. Both the Samoans hit hard into the turnbuckles which allowed Bayley to give an elbow drop on Tamina. Nia locked into a Hurricuarana followed by a roll-up to suffer a pinfall loss. Nia and Tamina attacked Sasha and Bayley after this Fastlane match was over. Beth and her old teammate Natalya tried to run in but fell victim to the two heels.

WWE Championship Match: Triple Threat: Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Kevin Owens vs. Mustafa Ali

As demanded earlier, Vince McMahon did make the WWE title match a triple threat inserting Mustafa Ali into the Fastlane contest. Ali took most of the beating throughout the match. Bryan suffered a pop-up powerbomb from Owens but came back with a knee. Rowan took Owens out of the ring which allowed Bryan to connect with the Running Knee on Ali to retain his title. After the match, Rowan hit a massive chokeslam on Ali.

Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair (Last chance for Becky to go to Wrestlemania)

Becky Lynch arrived on her crutches. She was clearly not 100 percent. Charlotte Flair targeted the injured knee right after the match began. She hit the knees hard into the ring apron area and locked in a Boston Crab. Becky countered with an arm-bar but Flair reversed it into a Figure Eight. Ronda Rousey came out and hit Becky in the face to disqualify the match. As a result of the DQ win, Becky has now joined the Wrestlemania title match making it a triple threat affair.

The Shield (Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose) vs. Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley

The heels dominated the early part of the match as Lashley hit Ambrose with a spear. Corbin hit an End Of Days on Roman Reigns as both the pins had to be broken up. Reigns hit Superman Punch to Lashley and McIntyre. Lashley received a Curb-Stomp whereas McIntyre was sent through the announce table. Superman punch, Dirty Deeds and a triple powerbomb followed one-by-one on Corbin that allowed The Shield to pick up the win for one last time. Fastlane went off the air on an emotional note as the trio stood tall with their iconic pose.