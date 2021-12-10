WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: December 10, 2021

To get some mainstream attention in LA, two of the top stars of the WWE, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns will be there in attendance to continue their feud ahead of the title match at WWE Day 1.

The Women’s Champion from the blue brand will also be in action in a non-title bout while Raw Tag Team Champions will make a special appearance on the show.

Plus, a former NXT Superstar will make her debut on the main roster when Smackdown emanates from the Crypto.com Arena (previously known as the Staples Center) in Los Angeles, California.

As announced by the venue, Brock Lesnar will be the headliner for two consecutive weeks. WWE.com hasn't officially announced the top superstar for an appearance, but the official website of the venue as well as the social media handles have put out teasers after Lesnar vs. Reigns was confirmed for WWE Day 1.

Last week, Reigns retained his title against Sami Zayn, who earned the number-one contender spot by winning a Black Friday Battle Royal. Now, The Tribal Chief will have a bigger worry as The Beast will be waiting to pounce.

Things have got really messy between WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Toni Storm over the past few weeks. The reigning champion has downlayed Storm as a legitimate contender and rejected her title match challenges.

Following the former NXT UK Women’s Champion’s pledge, WWE has now announced Charlotte Flair vs. Toni Storm in a non-title Championship Contender match on SmackDown.

The stipulation for the match is as follows: If Storm can score a win then she will become the new number-one contender to the title, which will be on the line at WWE Day 1.

After weeks of vignettes to plug in the powerful story of SmackDown’s newest Superstar Xia Li, she’s finally set to make her presence felt in person tonight. Her in-ring debut has been confirmed by the WWE, but her opponent has not been revealed as it stands.

WWE has teased that Li’s “powerful story” and “dark history” helped her to become a “fierce warrior” billed as The Protector. It’s also been highlighted that her “hard-hitting fighting style as the first Chinese-born female Superstar” makes her one the most dangerous athletes in recent times.

Sonya Deville vs. Naomi will take place on this week’s SmackDown in what appears to be the end of the long-going feud. If Deville does end up featuring in action then it will be her first match since her loss in the No DQ Loser Leaves WWE Match to current NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose at SummerSlam 2020.

Deville accompanied by Shayna Baszler defeated Naomi in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match on the October 15 edition of SmackDown. The WWE Official never really got physical but rather picked up the win after Baszler dominated the entire match thanks to the numbers game.

On an interesting note, WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle will be heading to Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX. Team RK-Bro has been announced to face The New Day – Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a non-title Triple Threat.

As of now, The New Day is booked to challenge The Usos at WWE Day 1. RK-Bro is also likely to defend their title at the inaugural PPV as they are set to receive new number-one contenders on next week’s RAW via The Street Profits vs. The Mysterios in the finals of the RK-Bro-Nament.

Ahead of those coming title defenses, both the Raw and Smackdown tag champs will get a big opportunity to gain some momentums in their corner through this Triple Threat when Friday Night Smackdown goes Hollywood!