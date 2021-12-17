WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: December 17, 2021

Roman Reigns is set return to his show after a one-week hiatus to escalate the feud with Brock Lesnar over the Universal Title. Apart from the headliner nothing much has been announced so far for the upcoming episode

However, we do know that this will be the final live edition of Smackdown for the year 2021. Two separate episodes will be taped tonight as the blue brigade heads to the All-State Arena in Chicago, Rosemont, Illinois.

The raucous Windy city audience will get to acknowledge their Tribal Chief who was away from the scene to get some training sessions for his upcoming matchup against Brock Lesnar.

In his absence, The Beast wreaked havoc on Sami Zayn and also insisted that Paul Heyman still serves as his advocate.

Last week on Smackdown, Sami Zayn appeared in a wheelchair with two male nurses to open the show and demand a title rematch against Reigns since Lesnar beat him up, the week prior just before the match was about to begin.

Lesnar showed up and tried to make friendship with Zayn. But then Heyman interrupted Lesnar, riled him up enough to get snapped. As a result, Lesnar would go on to destroy the male nurses before taking out Zayn with a devastating F-5.

Lesnar then featured in a backstage segment where he referred to Heyman as still his advocate. Then in a separate segment, he was seen intimidating WWE Official Adam Pearce over the recent storyline fine and suspension.

As noted, all of these happened while The Head of the Table was away from the scene. He will be there, tonight and the question is how he will respond to The Beast's latest actions on the road to their championship showdown at WWE Day 1.

The two-on-one rivalry featuring Happy Corbin-Madcap Moss and Drew McIntyre will also continue on Smackdown. Originally, Jeff Hardy was inserted into this storyline to provide backup to a babyface McIntyre but now Hardy has been released from the WWE, providing an upper-hand to the heels.

McIntyre defeated his bitter enemy Sheamus in a singles contest, last week. He wanted Adam Pearce to take care of his sword Angela but somehow Moss and Corbin ran away with it. Without a doubt, an irate Scottish Warrior will now be coming after them to get back his prized possession.

As Smackdown Women’s Championship match is also in the making as the ongoing feud between Toni Storm and the champion Charlotte Flair is in progress. Over on last week’s show, Storm defeated Flair in a non-title Championship Contender’s match via DQ. Flair was disqualified as she continued stomping on Storm despite the referee’s warning.

As per the stipulation of the bygone match, Storm has become the new number-one contender to Flair although it’s yet to be officially announced. Storm should now receive a title match against Flair which could be made, official for next week’s SmackDown, or at the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view on January 1.