WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: December 4, 2020

The Women’s title match between Sasha Banks and Carmella is just a matter of moment to be announced while a match between King Corbin and Murphy will also go down when tonight’s episode airs from the WWE Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Jey Uso was all excited to celebrate Roman Reigns’ win against WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at Survivor Series but The Big Dog emerged with Paul Heyman reminding Uso about his failures.

A desperate Uce then took out Otis with some chair shots followed by another assault on Daniel Bryan. He wanted to repeat those actions during the main event match of last week against Kevin Owens.

The Prizefighter then turned the tables on Uso by unleashing a brutal chair onslaught of his own. During the entire time of his attack, Owens taunted Reigns to come to find him while the latter opted to watch through a backstage monitor.

KO then seated at the end of the announce table symbolizing himself as the 'head of the table’ that is the current gimmick of Reigns. The Champion is now all set to respond to Owens and his actions that should make the Universal Championship match confirmed for TLC.

Carmella was seen cutting a backstage vignette in her 'Untouchable’ lounge about beating up Sasha Banks for three consecutive weeks. But she could expect the least about someone unprecedented handing her a glass of champagne and it appeared to be the Smackdown Women’s Champion, herself.

Mella was almost choked out to the Bank Statement submission move if it wasn’t for the backstage officials. The feud looks to get bitter with each passing week as we expect an imminent title match between these two.

King Corbin insulted the Mysterio family on Smackdown and Murphy decided to step up going one on one with the brash monarch. However, the Mysterio family made their presence felt with multiple distractions throughout the match. Murphy was helped in his way to the pinfall win even when Corbin managed to get his foot on the ropes.

A fuming Corbin called out the Mysterio family for the disruption and thus demanded a rematch against Murphy this week. He also mentioned how he would be prepared, this time, arranging a neutralized environment, on his own.

Daniel Bryan was previously booked in a title match against Roman Reigns for TLC. But the program has reportedly been pushed back to Royal Rumble. This could be the reason he’s now been involved in a short angle against Sami Zayn.

Bryan looked forward to shutting the mouth of the outspoken mid-card titleholder and get one step closer to taking the Intercontinental Championship but Uso’s sudden attack ruined that opportunity. Could another shot be waiting for him at TLC? We’ll find out when the final Smackdown from WWE’s current Amway Center residency goes live on FOX.