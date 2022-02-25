WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: February 25, 2022

Apart from that, a rematch from the bygone Elimination Chamber will be there on the show. Plus, the new Intercontinental Champion will throw a celebration on this week’s episode which takes place at the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg at Elimination Chamber, a match billed as two years in the making, didn’t disappoint. The battle of the spears ended on a predicted note with the reigning champion coming out on top with yet another successful title defense.

The heavily protected Goldberg was choked out by Reigns with the Guillotine submission hold to suffer a rare loss. With that outcome, Reigns was also confirmed to face Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title.

But there were more twists in the tale, later at the Chamber night. Lesnar literally conquered each of his opponents in his first Elimination Chamber outing to win the WWE Championship. Therefore, at The Show of Shows, it will now be a 'Winner Take All’ Title vs. Title Match.

Now that Reigns and Lesnar are all set to go to war in this championship showdown, the only thing left for them is to sign the match contract, to make things, official.

That will happen, tonight as WWE confirmed that The Beast Incarnate and The Tribal Chief will appear in the same ring to sign the dotted lines. With Paul Heyman and The Usos giving company to Reigns, we expect this segment to be an explosive one.

Drew McIntyre hit an earth-shattering Claymore Kick to make Elimination Chamber 2022, the day that laughter died for Madcap Moss.

Taking advantage of the No Disqualification Falls Count Anywhere rules at the PPV, Corbin turned it into a 2-on-1 Handicap Match. But McIntyre used his prized sword Angela to scare him away from the ring before earning a clean pin-fall win on Moss.

In the wake of the bygone fight, The Scottish Warrior will get another chance to beat up his adversary when these two compete in a rematch on Smackdown. This match should act as an inducer to set up McIntyre vs. Corbin at Wrestlemania 38.

Last week, Rick Boogs had to take a night off from Smackdown after getting electrocuted by a microphone during the “In-Zayn Podcast.” In his absence, Shinsuke Nakamura failed in his attempt of retaining the Intercontinental Championship against Sami Zayn.

Zayn took advantage of the titleholder’s injured knee by slamming it hard into the ring post and then executed a hard kick on Nakamura to claim the Intercontinental Title for the third time in his career.

On that note, The Master Strategist is ready to throw a celebration on this week’s Smackdown. We expect an intervention by 'Jackass Forever’ Johnny Knoxville during this segment to possibly begin another angle to culminate at Wrestlemania 38.