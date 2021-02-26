WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: February 26, 2021

We expect the fallouts to be gathered from the bygone pay-per-view while the initial builds for the next one should also be there. Plus, the rivalry of Edge and Roman Reigns will be the headliner of tonight’s show which is set t take place at the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Daniel Bryan outlasted five other opponents to win the Smackdown Elimination Chamber match to get a chance against Roman Reigns over the Universal Title.

The problem for the “Yes” Man was that he had to face the champion, the same night, after going through the hellacious experience inside the unforgiving steel cage structure. So Reigns had no problem to put his opponent out with the Guillotine Chokehold submission move and continue with his title reign.

After the ruthless displays of dominance, The Tribal Chief stood tall but moments later The Rated-R Superstar, Edge stunned Reigns with a mammoth Spear, which was in respomse to the champ's action last Friday night.

Also, pointing towards the WrestleMania sign, the Royal Rumble 2021 match winner confirmed that he will be coming after Reigns and his title. WWE has promoted that both these two potential 'Mania headliners will be present on Smackdown to continue the storyline tonight.

Speaking of Wrestlemania 37 showdown, we could be getting one between SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks and Royal Rumble Match winner Bianca Belair.

Interestingly though, the two of them have formed an alliance over the past few weeks and have also gunned for the Women’s Tag Team Championships at Elimination Chamber. But the involvement of Reginald ruined the odd alliance's chance to pick up the belts.

Carmella’s sommelier has also been trying to pair himself up with Sasha Banks as well which appears to be quite surprising. The Untouchable One wasn’t happy with this and splashed at him with a glass of champagne.

Perhaps, Mella is yet not done with the champion and is looking forward to receiving yet another opportunity at the title. But with Belair standing in her way, she won’t be getting any hand-outs this time around.

Apollo Crews took on Shinsuke Nakamura, one-on-one, last week with the Intercontinental Champion Big E at commentary. Nakamura pulled off an upset victory via a roll-up that left Crews fuming.

He then unleashed a vicious steel step assault on the titleholder as well as on The Artist. The attack turned out to be so fatal that E was taken out of the building on a stretcher. We hope to learn an update on the mid-card champion’s condition as well as on the title scenario tonight.

Following his attack on Cesaro after the much-anticipated return two weeks ago, Seth Rollins is claiming himself to be the leader of this territory. The walkout by his fellow superstars was mentioned as a "tragedy" by him and decided to file an official complaint with the WWE management.

He then proclaimed he will destroy anyone who stood in front of his path to make the blue brand a better place. So who would face The Smackdown Savior’s wrath next? Can he include himself in Wrestlemania build? We’ll find out on the post-Chamber edition of Smackdown tonight.