WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: July 3, 2020

They, however, will be back this week and the canceled segments have been added to the card. Thus, the Intercontinental Championship will be on the line for the first time since AJ Styles won the belt. A toast segment will be there on the show as the feud between Sheamus and Jeff Hardy rolls through the blue brand.

Also, the newest member of the SmackDown roster will be there for an interview session with the voice of the WWE when the pre-taped show airs from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

AJ Styles ended up becoming the new Intercontinental Champion after getting shifted to SmackDown from Raw. He presented a championship presentation in honor of the title win while putting a huge target on his back by inviting the entire roster to witness the segment. The moment was ruined as debuting Matt Riddle challenged him in a match and then earned a pinfall win.

A couple of weeks before that, Drew Gulak also secured a non-title win against AJ Styles who is now the first in line to challenge The Phenomenal One for the prestigious mid-card title.

Gulak who is Daniel Bryan’s training partner is pretty famous for his technical wrestling skills who won't go down without giving a tough fight to the champion who is hell-bent on smoothening the course for him after suffering a few bumps.

Sheamus defeated Jeff Hardy in a singles bout at Backlash pay-per-view which could have ended the lackluster feud between these two. But apparently, WWE has some different plans with them who might square off one more time at Extreme Rules. But before that, the Celtic Warrior will be throwing a celebration on SmackDown on Hardy's honor where all the superstars are invited,

"Sheamus has invited his fellow blue brand Superstars to pop a bottle and join The Celtic Warrior in a toast to the legendary Jeff Hardy.

The “celebration” came in response to Hardy’s impassioned interview two weeks ago where he promised to overcome his latest obstacle. Sheamus defeated Hardy in a heated battle at WWE Backlash and has been overflowing with confidence ever since.

Will The Charismatic Enigma confront The Celtic Warrior over the disrespectful gesture? Or will the toast awaken the demons for Hardy?"

Fresh off of his SmackDown debut and the shocking pinfall win over the Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles, Matt Riddle had quite the fun last week when he gave a beatdown to King Corbin in honor of The Undertaker.

Now he seems to focus on his future on the blue brand and share the plans with us as he sits down for a Q&A session. Michael Cole will join Riddle in the middle of the ring this week for an exclusive interview to probably hint what could be next for the Original Bro.

The Universal Champion is all set to compete in a rematch against Bray Wyatt at Extreme Rules: The Horror Show on July 19th. This time around, it's going to be a Wyatt Swamp Fight that will bring the demons out of them.

While Wyatt is fully prepared to take on his former disciple in his home-turf, is Strowman enough prepared for the heel antics of The Eater of the World? We'll find out the answer when pre-taped SmackDown comes with the latest episode.