WWE Friday Night SmackDown preview and schedule: June 5, 2020

Announced for tonight's show, the Universal Champion returns after a week's hiatus as his next title defense inches closer. Plus the Women’s Tag Team Championships will be on the line against an interesting lineup which includes the SmackDown women's champion.

All the above and more including buildups for the next PPV event, Backlash are expected to happen when SmackDown airs from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Elias was found injured in the Performance Center's parking lot following a car accident in the opening sequence of the last episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Jeff Hardy was taken into custody as he was found in a dazed state, nearby. Interestingly, he was back during the main event to cost Sheamus his match against Daniel Bryan.

WWE.com issues an official statement that Hardy was released from custody and the charges against him were also dropped. Check out the official statement,

"Jeff Hardy was released from custody by the Orlando police after successfully passing the required sobriety tests, therefore absolving Hardy of the charges of public intoxication, driving under the influence, and the hit-and-run on Elias earlier tonight."

TOMORROW: @JEFFHARDYBRAND is set to share his side of the story after last week’s accident on #SmackDown. Tune in from 10am (AEST) on @FOX8tv! Preview: https://t.co/78I0uRK1Rs pic.twitter.com/LQHLqUDtu1 — WWE Australia (@WWEAustralia) June 5, 2020

So the question on who the person behind this troublesome experience on SmackDown still remains. As per the storylines, Sheamus could be the one behind this as he has been involved in a feud with Hardy. There is a chance that King Corbin may also be involved as he was in the middle of rivalry against Elias. More on the story would be unveiled when Hardy gets the mic on Smackdown.

The latest update on Elias is that he suffered broken ribs and a torn pectoral muscle in the car accident and is yet to be discharged from the hospital. However, it seems like he will be attending SmackDown, this week.

The person who ultimately gained from this incident is Daniel Bryan as he was able to capitalize on Hardy's return during the main-event match. He pinned Sheamus due to the distraction in the semi-final of the Intercontinental Championship tournament and earned the right to face AJ Styles in the final. Tonight, the two former bitter rivals will look forward to making a statement before the final match of the tourney happens, next week.

The tag team summit on SmackDown was converted into a singles encounter between Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks, last week. The Boss pinned The Goddess thanks to the interference from her best friend, SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, and thus also earned a title opportunity.

Banks and Bayley will now team up against Bliss and Cross with the women's tag team championships on the line. This would be a lifetime opportunity for Bayley she has the chance to become a double champion.

After taking a week off from TV, the Universal Champion Braun Strowman will be back on SmackDown. In two weeks time, he will be defending his title against The Miz and John Morrison in a two-on-one Handicap Match at Backlash.

The challengers are scheduled to confront Strowman tonight to send him a message before the title bout goes down. What 'special warning' will the heel duo be issuing to the Monster Among Men? We'll find out all the answers when WWE's blue brand presents the latest episode from the PC.