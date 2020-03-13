WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: March 13, 2020

Some uncertainties clouded around the show due to the dreaded Coronavirus, but it looks like the next blue brand episode will go on as per schedule. However, this time around there won't be any fans in attendance as it will be a closed-door show at the WWE PC.

As mentioned above, WWE has announced three big returns for SmackDown with the headliner being the franchise player, John Cena.

Plus, veteran Jeff Hardy is also coming back after a long hiatus to reveal his future, while Paige will be in attendance in an uncertain capacity which has stirred up the internet, throughout the week.

Also on the show, more WrestleMania 36 buildup is expected when SmackDown emanates from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The @WWE has confirmed #SmackDown will be LIVE from the @WWEPC Friday at 8/7c. The event was originally scheduled in Detroit, MI. pic.twitter.com/4qtFnR7g8L — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 12, 2020

Two weeks ago, John Cena returned home to bid goodbye to the WWE Universe as he wanted to leave the spotlight for the next generation of WWE Superstars. But “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt was more than happy to pull 'him into the darkness.' This set up a WrestleMania match between the two.

Last week, Wyatt chose to deliver a message via a Firefly Funhouse episode where he included Cena's picture on his wall. This week, the GOAT returns to respond in a situation where The Fiend will be ready to lurk around anytime.

Jeff Hardy being out of action on WWE TV was a loss for the WWE fans as it deprived them of seeing some daredevil stunts. The Charismatic Enigma was away from the scene for almost a year due to injuries as well as some personal problems which forced him to go into rehab for the first time in his career.

He is finally set to return on TV to talk about what's in-store for him in the future. Perhaps, WWE may use the former WWE Champion in a certain capacity at WrestleMania.

A much-awaited comeback is happening in the Women’s Division in the form of Paige. After she retired at an age of just 24, this woman appears to be a true inspiration for millions of her fans all over the world which forces WWE to bring her back on TV in multiple roles. This time around, the capacity looks to be a bit different, going by the official statements released by WWE.com,

"Bayley has shared plenty of opinions as the self-proclaimed model for the Women’s Division. After Lacey Evans & Naomi’s recent resistance fell unsuccessful, Paige will now step up to try and set the SmackDown Women’s Champion straight.

"Will the former Women’s Champion has more success bringing her influence to SmackDown, or will the brash Bayley simply scoff at Paige’s advice? Tune in to SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX for what promises to be a pivotal moment in the future of the blue brand’s Women’s Division."

Rumours are running rampant that WWE is bringing back the youngest Divas Champion in the history to get involved in the competition as the doctors have medically cleared her.

We have to keep our eyes glued to the TV to see whether it happens or not. But in case, Paige is named the new contender for SmackDown Women's Championship against Bayley, there will be a social media backclash which in turn will benefit the WWE to create WrestleMania hype.

After the Valentine's Day heartbreak, the love triangle featuring Otis Dojovic, Mandy Rose and Dolph Ziggler has basically been converted to the latter duo finding compatibility with each other. Mandy even did not accept poor Otis' apology last week which confirms it's advantage Dolph, all the way.

It’s clearly heading into a direction where Oris and Dolph will lock horns over their dream girl. In fact, WWE may confirm this entertaining bout for WrestleMania 36 tonight on SmackDown.

Back at Elimination Chamber, a shocking title change took place as Sami Zayn won the Intercontinental Championship from Braun Strowman who could not enjoy a long tenure as the champion. This should have also changed WWE's future WrestleMania plans for the mid-card title which should have included Sheamus or Daniel Bryan.

Could these two still compete in the mid-card title match or WWE simply plans to have a rematch between Strowman and Zayn? We expect to get answers when FOX airs the latest episode of SmackDown tonight.