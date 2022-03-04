WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: March 4, 2022

Apart from this headliner match, Ricochet gets an Intercontinental Title opportunity as his push continues. Also, Smackdown tag team championships will be on the line on the show that takes place from the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida.

As SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey prepare for their WrestleMania Saturday showdown on April 2, the challenger gets to know her condition in a one-on-one capacity on tonight’s episode.

As per WWE’s announcement, Rousey will feature in her Smackdown in-ring debut against WWE Official Sonya Deville in a singles affair which also appears to be her first one-on-one bout since March 2019.

Last week, Flair belittled her WrestleMania opponent during an interview segment with Michael Cole. The distraction allowed Deville to launch a sudden attack on Rousey from behind.

The Queen also grabbed Ronda's leg from the ringside area and thrashed it on multiple occasions into the ring post to injure her surgically repaired knee. The 'rowdy’ superstar eventually fired back and fended Deville off the ring to set up this upcoming match.

Just a week after capturing the Intercontinental Title for the third time in his career, Sami Zayn bragged about the hard-fought win.

He was brave enough to issue an Open Challenge which was accepted by the star of “Jackass Forever," Johnny Knoxville. Zayn turned down the challenge before lying down Knoxville on the canvas with a couple of devastating Helluva Kicks.

Zayn later had a conversation with WWE Official Adam Pearce backstage about the happenings when Ricochet interrupted and mentioned how Zayn noted himself to be a fighting champion in his promo.

The Master Strategist then told Ricochet to get to the back of the line if he was talking about a title match opportunity, but Pearce wasn’t happy with Zayn’s blatant attack on Knoxville. So, he proceeded to book Ricochet vs. Zayn for this week’s SmackDown with the championship hanging in the balance.

Hey @mattel how many “Ricochet” figures are there? Get ready to make another when I win the IC title. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/htgxS7bIYY — I am the Master. (@KingRicochet) March 3, 2022

Another title match will be on the card as The Viking Raiders will finally get the SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match they earned, multiple weeks ago. The Usos will have to defend their belts in a traditional tag team bout.

Erik and Ivar survived a chaotic Fatal 4-Way, several weeks ago to earn the right to challenge The Bloodline members at the latest bygone WWE Premium Live Event Elimination Chamber in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

But before they can throw some offenses, Jimmy and Jey Uso launched an assault around the ring that was totally uncalled for. The move forced the referees to put a stop to the match before the bell could even begin.

The Vikings returned the favor, last week with a backstage attack on The Usos and they seemed pretty determined to dethrone The Usos from their ongoing SmackDown Tag Team Title reign. WWE later confirmed the match for the March 4 episode of Smackdown.

Will the longest-reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions be victimized via the raid? We’ll find out on a brand new episode of Smackdown on FOX.