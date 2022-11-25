WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: November 25, 2022

WarGames Advantage Match: Drew McIntyre and Sheamus vs. The Usos

During last week's Smackdown, Kevin Owens not only revealed himself as the fifth member of Team Brawling Brutes at Survivor Series but he also put down Roman Reigns with a stunner during the closing moments of the show.

It was later confirmed that Survivor Series will be headlined by a WarGames match pitting The Bloodline against The Brawling Brutes, Owens, and McIntyre.

Now that the babyface team is all set up, we can expect the prior differences between Drew McIntyre and Sheamus to be gone as they come together to fight The Usos for the WarGames Advantage rights.

the fresh tag team will go up against the veteran Usos in this match. Since the winning side will always be able to have the numbers' advantage on their side inside the WarGames structure, this win on Smackdown will be crucial.

Fifth member of Team Bianca to be revealed

Speaking of gaining an advantage at WarGames, Rhea Ripley defeated Asuka in a WarGames Advantage Match on this week's episode of Raw to keep Team DAMAGE CTRL in a favorable spot. But things could change upside down on Smackdown.

The opposition team leader, Bianca Belair is hell-bent on even-ing the odds and she will be present on Smackdown to reveal the fifth and final member of Team Belair. All eyes will be on the Raw Women's Champion in this segment that's speculated to produce a huge return.

Reports from PWInsider and Fightful Select have suggested the possibility of a returning Becky Lynch being unveiled as the mystery member. If not, then former champions like Charlotte Flair, Naomi, Sasha Banks, and even NXT's former roster member Tegan Nox are the other speculated names.

Smackdown World Cup Semifinal – Braun Strowman vs. Ricochet

Two weeks ago, Braun Strowman bulldozed his way into the Smackdown World Cup semifinal by beating Jinder Mahal in a match. The following week, Ricochet did the same by defeating Mustafa Ali in a match between two high-flyers.

Now, the two previous winners, Strowman and Ricochet will battle it out to enter the World Cup Finale. The Monster of All Monsters is a heavy favorite to win the bout unless his speedy opponent pulls off a shocker.

Smackdown World Cup Semifinal: Santos Escobar vs. Butch

On his way to the World Cup Semis, Santos Escobar made a statement on Smackdown, two weeks ago by taking out Shinsuke Nakamura. In his first singles match on the main roster, he took out a former Intercontinental Champion by clean pin-fall.

Paving the glory path for himself, the Legado del Fantasma head will now compete against Butch, tonight to punch his ticket to the World Cup final match. Butch will have to produce a miraculous performance to take out his Mexican opponent.

Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler

Just one more day remaining until Shotzi challenges Ronda Rousey for the Smackdown Women's Championship at Survivor Series WarGames, the two will be seen in action in a tag team match.

In what appears to be a sneak preview for the WWE Universe at Survivor Series, Ronda Rousey will team up for the first time on TV with her bestie Shayna Baszler to take on the team of Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez.

Shotzi already bested Rousey's MMA buddy in singles competition, thanks to an unprecedented backup from Rodriguez. Now, she looks forward to helping the title match challenger, again to keep the momentum going before her biggest match against The Baddest Woman on the Planet.