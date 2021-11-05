WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: November 5, 2021

So, we expect at least a few announcements regarding the upcoming PPV on this week’s blue brand episode which is set to take place at the Ford Arena in Evansville, Indiana.

While no such segment has officially been confirmed for the November 5 edition, The Bloodline is being promoted to return as a team to rule the roost. Also, a fresh feud in the women’s division is likely to begin when Smackdown airs tonight.

Two weeks ago on SmackDown, Brock Lesnar featured in a brawl with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

After being scr**ed in the title match at WWE Crown Jewel, Lesnar took out his frustration by beating all three of them. Later, Lesnar attacked a cameraman and other officials at ringside, which led to top official Adam Pearce suspending him indefinitely.

As a repercussion, Pearce himself got laid out with a pair of F5s in the middle of the ring. Afterwards, Pearce also sanctioned a $1 million fine on the former contender for the Universal Championship.

As it stands, Universal Champion Roman Reigns doesn’t have an opponent to face him and hence he was absent from TV last week.

Now WWE has released a vignette featuring The Tribal Chief and The Usos, questioning whether they will be able to maintain their 'reign of terror’ upon reuniting to Smackdown.

In the opener of last week’s episode, Sasha Banks interrupted SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair as she claimed a championship opportunity.

The title opportunity was denied given the fact that Flair had defeated her former Four-HorseWomen partner, over and over again for the title in the past.

Charlotte preferred to face a newer Superstar in a Championship Contender Match. In response to this challenge, an ambitious Shotzi rode in on her tank and made her singles debut on the main roster. But The Queen remained victorious by hitting the Natural Selection finisher.

After the loss, an irate Shotzi blamed Sasha Banks for costing her a title match opportunity and destroyed her. WWE’s official Twitter account then shared a clip of Shotzi slamming Banks head-first into her tank, with the caption being, “@ShotziWWE has LOST IT.”

In response, Sasha Banks hinted to enter a fresh feud against Shotzi by commenting, “Let’s get Ballsy @ShotziWWE #ballsybit*h.”

In an entertaining Trick or Street Fight on the occasion of Halloween 2021, Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs in a tag team competition.

Prior to this win, Corbin also picked up a non-title win over Nakamura, two weeks ago which automatically makes him the new number-one contender for the IC title.

Over on Smackdown, WWE is likely to announce when this mid-card title match will go down between Corbin and Nakamura.