WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: December 24, 2021

Bengaluru, Dec 24: A Christmas Special episode of Smackdown will air this week which also marks the go-home edition from the blue brand for WWE Day 1. The main event angle over the Universal Championship will continue to be the focal point of the show.
A Christmas Special Gauntlet has been made official for this night with an Intercontinental Championship opportunity looming around. Also, the Smackdown Women’s Championship will be defended on the show that has already been taped from the All-State Arena in Chicago, Rosemont, Illinois.
A
shocking
set
of
events
unfolded
on
last
week’s
Smackdown
where
the
Universal
Champion
Roman
Reigns
returned
to
kick
out
his
Special
Council
Paul
Heyman
from
The
Island
of
Relevancy
with
a
Superman
Punch.
The
accusation
was
simple
and
that’s
Heyman’s
mystery
alliance
with
his
former
client
Brock
Lesnar.
NEXT WEEK on #SmackDown!#WomensTitle @MsCharlotteWWE #ToniStorm pic.twitter.com/856pSLhkKo— WWE (@WWE) December 18, 2021
A “12 Days of Christmas” 12-Man Gauntlet Match for an #ICTitle opportunity goes down NEXT WEEK on a Christmas Eve edition of #SmackDown! https://t.co/d7us4UDvGs pic.twitter.com/OV9QtaYMlD— WWE (@WWE) December 18, 2021
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.