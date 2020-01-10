WWE Friday Night SmackDown preview and schedule: January 10, 2020

The Universal Championship storyline will be one of the focal points of tonight's show alongside a series of announcements by WWE.

Plus, a huge Women's Division matchup is official on the show where the Sassy Southern Belle will take on The Boss, while former Intercontinental Champion John Morrison will also return to SmackDown to speak about his career.

Also on the show, which takes place at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, the Usos will feature in the main event match against two heels of SmackDown.

New year. New goals. #RoyalRumble. #WrestleMania. #Smackdown. Through all the craziness, through all the travel, you can never replace the feeling of being with family. Now let’s get them boys wrestling!!! 🤙🏽 #Bloodline @WWEUsos @TaminaSnuka pic.twitter.com/0PEMvZt2if — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) January 4, 2020

The Usos are back in business to fight for their BloodLine and thereby trying to induct more victims into the Uso Penitentiary. The ever-exciting duo of Jimmy and Jey Uso were back on Smackdown last week to save their cousin Roman Reigns from a beatdown by King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler.

The feud will continue in the form of the main event match, this week where the six-time tag team champions will take on the heel team of Corbin and Ziggler. No doubt, the latter duo will come up with some mean streaks off their arsenal. But for now, it's advantage Team Reigns since the number-games are by their side.

Apart from this matchup, another solid contest will be waiting on SmackDown from the women's division. After weeks of verbal as well as physical attacks on TV and social media, Lacey Evans and Sasha Banks will finally meet inside the squared circle tonight on Friday Night SmackDown.

For weeks now, Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley have been targeting WWE's Lady that appeared to be a dragged vendetta. Their desperation reached heights when Sasha even took verbal shots to Lacey's 7-year-old daughter Summer, a few weeks ago. Things have become extremely personal between the two which should produce a physical matchup.

John Morrison showed up last week in the most surprising way to shock the WWE Universe. He came out of former tag partner, The Miz's locker room when Cathy Kelley tried to ask Miz about his cheap shots on SmackDown Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston. Morrison has not revealed anything about his recent involvement with Miz to Cathy Kelley. But we guess he will have plenty to say while coming out in public, tonight.

It noted by WWE.com, that The Miz will host his controversial talk show with special guest John Morrison to potentially spill the beans,

"Last Friday’s SmackDown left the WWE Universe surely wanting answers from The Miz and John Morrison. Perhaps we’ll get those answers when the former tag team champions reunite live on “Miz TV” this week.

"The recently returned Morrison later emerged from The Awesome One’s locker room, seemingly shutting down Cathy Kelley’s attempt to get a word with The Miz. But on his own show this week, The A-Lister figures to have plenty to say — and maybe we will also learn what’s on The Guru of Greatness’ agenda. Tune in to SmackDown this Friday night on FOX at 8/7 C to see what they have to say!"

The Fiend stood tall over Daniel Bryan once again on the first episode of SmackDown of this decade to keep the WWE Universal Championship scenario interesting. Bryan is in a vengeance mode, too ever since coming back in his American Dragon gimmick. Could he prevail this week? We will find out when the second 2020 Friday Night delivers it's the hottest show from Evansville.