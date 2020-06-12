WWE Friday Night SmackDown preview and schedule: June 12, 2020

But the headliner of the show will be out-of-the-PPV context as two of the top superstars from the blue brand will meet inside the ring as they fight it out for the Intercontinental Championship, which currently hangs in the balance.

Also announced for the show, a contract signing segment for Sheamus and Jeff Hardy to make their PPV match, official. Plus, a huge six-person tag team match will go down featuring the Universal Champion and his two challengers.

And that match which will feature the champion and challengers in the opposite teams is expected to give us a preview of what's in-sore at Backlash. It will be exciting edition as WWE continues to present pre-taped versions of SmackDown from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Several weeks ago, WWE announced that the former Intercontinental Champion, Sami Zayn is in an incompetent state after he failed to appear for filming of the shows, even for a single episode. Thus, the mid-card title became vacant and led to a tournament to crown a new champion.

That tourney reaches culmination point tonight via the final match in which AJ Styles meets Daniel Bryan. These two have had an illustrious history on the blue brand and have delivered some classic matches in the past. So expect something similar on tonight's episode as well.

Despite the internet rumors that claim that Bryan has won the belt during the taping, AJ is a slight favorite to start his first run with the prestigious belt as he looks to rebuild his house after arriving at the blue brand.

A controversial storyline is in progress between Sheamus and Jeff Hardy which pointed out the dubious past of the latter and thus drew ire of his fans. This set up a bout between the duo at Backlash pay-per-view. Now they will sign the contract to make the match official on this Sunday Night, as per the statement from WWE.com.

The Miz and John Morrison will challenge Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship at Backlash in a Handicap Match. They are aware of the fact that they won't be able to test the physical strength of the Monster Among Men and hence decided to play mental games with him by playing pranks. But Strowman did the unthinkable as he tipped off an entire production truck where the heel duo were hiding.

Time to sign the dotted line ✍️ @JEFFHARDYBRAND and @WWESheamus will meet for a contract signing ahead of their #WWEBacklash showdown. #SmackDownhttps://t.co/rw3bAGERJp — WWE (@WWE) June 11, 2020

Still trembling from that experience, Miz and Morrison may face even more trouble, this week on SmackDown as they engage in a six-man tag team action. As announced by WWE, Dolph Ziggler, The Miz and John Morrison will team up to take on Money In The Bank winner Otis, Tucker, and WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman in this match.

The lackluster feud between the former Fire n Desire members was reignited last week when Mandy Rose caused Sonya Deville, her match against Lacey Evans. It was purposely done to set up a singles contest at Backlash this Sunday. Rose had come up short in the previous outings against Deville but she is likely to get one more chance for redemption when SmackDown airs tonight.