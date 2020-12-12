WWE Friday Night Smackdown results and highlights: December 11, 2020

Sasha Banks and Carmella had a contract signing segment scheduled to make their title match at TLC, official. The Intercontinental Champion and one-half of the SmackDown Tag Team Champions were booked in singles competition on the show that aired from the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida. Here are the results:

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks opened things on SmackDown to sign the TLC match contract against Carney who denied to appear in the same ring with her.

A messenger boy was sent on her behalf whom Banks took out with a Backstabber. WWE Producer Adam Pearce then announced the title match would go down, later the night instead of TLC.

One-half of SmackDown Tag Team Champions, Montez Ford competed in a non-title match against Dolph Ziggler. Ford ducked a Superkick and a Zig-zag to connect with his own kick to the back and go for the big top rope splash. Robert Roode distracted him from outside by sending Dawkins into the steel ring steps. Ziggler took advantage by knocking Ford off the ring. He nailed a Superkick on him for the win.

Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn was put in a match against Big E about which he wasn’t happy. E hit a big splash and prepared for the Big Ending but Sami raked his eyes before trying for the Helluva Kick. E planted him with the Uranage as Sami rolled out of the ring. E chasee him away around the ring. At one point, Sami kicked him down and made it back to the ring just before the referee called the tenth count to secure a count-out victory.

Bayley wished good luck to Carmella for the SmackDown Women’s Title match before going on a rant over Bianca Belair. The EST of WWE eventually confronted her backstage who wasn’t happy to hear her name from Bayley. The former champion decided to back off without heating up the situation.

Kevin Owens then appeared in the ring with a TLC setup while inviting Roman Reigns into the ring. As he was cutting a promo, Jey Uso attacked him from behind with a chair. Owens countered with shots of his own before finally putting Jey with a Pop-up Powerbomb through a table. He went into the locker room to find Reigns but got attacked from behind by the Tribal Chief. Reigns planted him down with chair shots before leaving a short message for their TLC match.

Billie Kay introduced Natalya as her mystery partner in a tag team match against The Riott Squad. Nattie dominated Liv for some time before Kay tagged herself back into the match. This created tensions between the duo as Ruby Riott entered the match. She took advantage of the situation and executed the Riott Kick on Kay to get the victory.

Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura competed against Otis and Chad Gable, next. Otis readied for a Caterpillar on Cesaro but Gable tagged himself in. He missed a top rope flip as Cesaro caught him with a Cesaro Swing. Nakamura then hit Gable with the Kinshasa to get an easy win.

The SmackDown Women's Title Match between Carmella and Sasha Banks was eventually disqualified by the referee. The messenger boy of Mella pulled Banks out of the ring when she had Bank Statement submission locked in on her opponent.

Out of frustration, Banks beat down Carmella to get a DQ ending to the match. Sasha then locked the messenger boy into the Bank Statement but Mella broke a champagne bottle on Sasha's back and delivered a Superkick. She ended the show by throwing champagne to the commentators and dancing on the announce table.