WWE Friday Night SmackDown results and highlights: December 20, 2019

Daniel Bryan led the YES chants to kick off SmackDown. He noted on The Fiend changing his looks. The Miz joined him to mention that The Fiend has affected their lives.

King Corbin interrupted and labelled the Miz and Bryan as failures as fathers. Dolph Ziggler appeared from behind to take out Bryan's knees and Superkicked Miz. He then pushed Bryan into an End of Days from Corbin to end the opening segment of SmackDown.

A Miracle on 34th Street Fight was the opening contest on SmackDown where Heavy Machinery competed against The Revival. Mandy Rose presented a Christmas ham to Otis of Machinery and kissed him on his cheek.

Dawson destroyed the ham to make Otis furious. Otis slammed Dawson on the Legos and hit a Caterpillar. Tucker was tagged in and hit the Compactor on Dawson to pick up the win.

Next up, Carmella competed on SmackDown against Sonya Deville to digest a sliding knee in the opening moments. She hit back with a Superkick. Carmella then dropped Deville on her face with a Flatliner and locked in the Code of Silence to get the submission victory.

A tag team match took place next on SmackDown with the lineup of SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro. Cesaro left Kofi in a dizzy state with the Cesaro Swing and went for the Gotch Neutralizer.

But Kofi rolled him up to pick up the win. A frustrated pair of Cesaro and Nakamura attacked Kofi after the match. Braun Strowman, however, returned to save the former champion by bulldozing the heel pair with Running Shoulder Blocks to a massive pop from the crowd.

SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley competed against Dana Brooke in a rematch to dominate after she a hit a Sliding Clothesline. Brooke hit an Enziguiri followed by a Senton to counter. But she missed a Handspring Elbow to hit the corner. Bayley-to-belly followed from the Champion to get the win. After the match, Sasha Banks and Bayley tried to gang up on Brooke.

Lacey Evans ran out to save Brooke and challenged Sasha Banks to a match. It was counted out as Sasha continued to beat down Lacey outside the ring in front of her daughter. The taunts continued to make Evans furious as she launched Sasha into the barrier to hurt her bad before she left the scene.

After what transpired in the opening segment of SmackDown, the main event was set up with the lineup of Daniel Bryan and The Miz vs. King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler. Miz nailed Ziggler with a DDT and hit Corbin with a Skull Crushing Finale. He locked in the Figure Four submission move on Ziggler. Corbin tried to interfere but received a Running Knee from Daniel Bryan. Ziggler then tapped out to the submission move to hand Bryan and Miz the win.

After the match, The Miz vs. Bryan vs. Corbin was announced for next week with the winner challenging The Fiend for the title at the Royal Rumble. The lights went out in the arena and we heard The Fiend Bray Wyatt laugh in the arena as the show went off-air.