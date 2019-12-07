WWE Friday Night SmackDown results and highlights: December 6, 2019

Plus, The Miz was surprisingly inserted into the title picture following an attack by Bray Wyatt, while the tag team title match was also made official for TLC on SmackDown, which took place at the Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Check out the results from the show:

The show opened with a recap of how The Fiend attacked Daniel Bryan, last week. The Miz appeared in the ring to inform that Bryan is nowhere to be found. Hence Bray Wyatt showed up on the big screen asking him to play at TLC.

Miz was reluctant as Wyatt showed a family photo containing Maryse to make him concerned. Miz decided to take a flight and head back to his home to meet his wife and daughter.

Alexa Bliss returned to in-ring action on SmackDown in a match against Mandy Rose. Rose ripped off Bliss' eyelashes to keep control of the match until Bliss hit some right hands and a basement dropkick. Deville tried to distract her but Cross hit a crossbody on her. Bliss then nailed Rose with a Twisted Bliss to pick up the win.

Drake Maverick was upset that Dana Brooke is going on a date with Batista. Elias appeared and insulted Drake naming his wife. An irate Drake slapped him to the face and appeared in the ring calling out Elias. The Drifter soon came out with Dana Brooke playing his guitar and planted him with the Drift Away before leaving.

The Miz was handed a blindside attack by Bray Wyatt at backstage before leaving the arena. Wyatt planted him with Sister Abigail.

Fatal 4 Way number one Contenders Elimination Match happened next on SmackDown with the lineup of Mustafa Ali and Shorty G vs. The Lucha House Party vs. The Revival vs. Heavy Machinery. Dash and Dawson stood tall by executing the Shatter Machine on Shorty G and eliminating them. They will now challenge The New Day for the tag team titles.

Lacey Evans defeated an enhancement talent Haley Jones with a Women's Right on SmackDown. Sasha Banks appeared on the scene to cut a heel promo on Evans and insult her mentioning her six-year-old daughter. Evans pretended to hit the Women’s Right but left the ring. Bayley attacked her on the entrance ramp to receive boos from the fans.

Roman Reigns defeated Dolph Ziggler in the main event of SmackDown despite distractions from Corbin and his servants. Reigns connected with the spear to get the win.

After the match, the servants and Dolph Ziggler pounced on Reigns to attack him. Following a Superkick, Ziggler and Reigns spread wet dog food and smeared it all over Reigns. The officials ran out to the ring to stop the heels as the show went off the air.