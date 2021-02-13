WWE Friday Night Smackdown results and highlights: February 12, 2021

Also, Seth Rollins made his return on the blue brand after more than two months. Check out the results and recap from the show that went down from the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns appeared in the ring escorted by Jey Uso and Paul Heyman to open SmackDown. WWE Producer Adam Pearce informed him that his title will be on the line at Elimination Chamber.

He announced that a Chamber match will go down to determine a new number-one contender whom Reigns will face to defend his title during the same pay-per-view night. Meanwhile, Jey Uso and Kevin Owens were announced as two of the participants in the match.

Next up in the opening match of SmackDown, which was a qualifier for Elimination Chamber Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio faced Sami Zayn and King Baron Corbin. Rey and Dominik hit their pendant double 619 on Corbin.

Sami appeared from behind and rocked Rey before he hit an Exploder Suplex on the turnbuckle. Sami followed up with the Helluva Kick on Dominik for the win. As a result, Sami and Corbin qualified for the Chamber match.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E issued an open challenge for a title match to anyone from the roster. Apollo Crews came out as he wanted another shot at the title. E denied and instead Shinsuke Nakamura came out to accept the invitation.

Nakamura vs E was underway as E countered a Kinshasa attempt with a Uranage. The champ was all set to hit the Big Ending, but Crews ran down and took a cheap shot at him to end the match in disqualification.

Later, Seth Rollins returned on SmackDown by bringing in his Burn It Down theme song. The locker room was gathered at ringside as he lectured about leadership and made everyone get bored with it.

Cesaro shook Rollins' hands and made the final exit amongst them to make the latter irate. The Messiah attacked Cesaro from behind and hammered away on him until Daniel Bryan arrived to make the save.

Bayley competed in a match against The Riott Squad member, Liv Morgan. Liv hit an Enziguri on Bayley to gain control of the match, but Billie Kay came out and provided a distraction by urging Ruby Riott to become the third member of the Riott Squad. Bayley capitalized as she raked Liv in the eyes and then dropped her face-first with the Rose Driver for the pinfall win.

The Street Profits competed in a tag team match against Otis and Chad Gable. Otis hit his pendant Caterpillar on Dawkins but Ford knocked him out of the ring. Dawkins came back with The Anointment on Gable after which Ford leaped off the top rope with a Frogsplash to secure the pinfall victory.

SmackDown Women’s Champion was involved in a conversation with Women’s Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair over their potential WrestleMania showdown when Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler came out.

A video package of 'My Hole' shoutout from Raw was shown to embarrass Jax before she was knocked out of the ring. Belair and Banks then attacked Baszler who had no choice but to retreat.

The second Elimination Chamber Qualifier was the main event of SmackDown as Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler teamed up against Daniel Bryan and Cesaro. Bryan hit Roode with a Running Knee after which Cesaro hit the Cesaro Swing on Ziggler before applying the Sharpshooter for a submission win. Bryan and Cesaro hence qualified for the Chamber match.

Following the win, the other Chamber match participants, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn and King Corbin came out to start a brawl. Kevin Owens' music hit the arena and he ran wild on everybody as he hit Stunners on them. Roman Reigns was watching from the backstage area as Owens looked into the camera and uttered that he’s not finished with Reigns to end the show.