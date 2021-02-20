WWE Friday Night Smackdown results and highlights: February 19, 2021

Plus, Royal Rumble winner Edge was also present on the show to have a confrontation with the champion, while Seth Rollins made his second appearance since his WWE return at the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Here are the results and recap from SmackDown before Elimination Chamber:

Roman Reigns and Hall of Famer Edge had a face-to-face meeting in the opening segment of SmackDown. They spoke about their potential WrestleMania 37 main event showdown before Sami Zayn interrupted with his crew. Jey Uso Superkick-ed him in the face to stop his rant after which Reigns whispered something to Edge’s ears before he left the ring.

Next up, Apollo Crews competed against Shinsuke Nakamura in the opening match of the night. Nakamura countered a Military Press attempt by his opponent to apply a modified arm-bar and converted it into a pin for the win.

Crews was irate about the sudden loss and he attacked Nakamura after the match. Intercontinental Champion Big E came for help but he was taken out with the steel ring steps. Medics came for help as E seemed seriously hurt after taking the bump.

Seth Rollins appeared on SmackDown at a time when Big E was being stretchered out of the ring. He was unhappy about how all the superstars turned their back on him last week and denied embracing his leadership. But he warned them about serious consequences if that happens again before he left the ring.

The Riott Squad was defeated by Natalya and Tamina Snuka in a tag team match once again thanks to distraction from Billie Kay. This time around, Kay tried to be friends with Nattie and Tamina. Tamina cared the least about it. She knocked Liv off the apron and caught Ruby Riott with a side-slam for the victory.

Later, Bayley hosted her Ding Dong Hello talk show where Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler were the guests. The ring was eventually filled by Carmella’s sommelier Reginald, SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks, and the Women’s Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair. The heated conversation among them set up a huge tag team match.

Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair, and Reginald teamed up against Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, and Bayley in this match. The finish saw Jax mis a Leg Drop on Reginald. Bayley and Beliar then gave a double Superkick on Jax as Reginald fell on top of Jax to secure the pinfall victory. It was later announced that Banks and Beliar will challenge Jax and Baszler for the tag titles at Elimination Chamber.

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio teamed up against Chad Gable and Otis in a tag team match which was disqualified. Otis sent Dominik out of the ring as he started to pummel on Rey and ignored the referee's warning. The referee had to call off the match as Otis didn't listen to him. It seemed that Otis and Gable officially turned heel.

Sami Zayn, King Baron Corbin, and Jey Uso teamed up with Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, and Kevin Owens in a Six-Man Tag Team Main Event Match on SmackDown. The finish saw Bryan catch Sami with a double underhook Suplex off the top rope before he applied the Yes Lock to get the submission win.

Bryan's celebration, however, was cut short as the heels pounced on him. The babyfaces came for rescue and performed their finishers. In the end, Jey Uso Superkick-ed Cesaro only to digest a Spear from Edge. Seconds later, Universal Champion Roman Reigns appeared from behind and planted Edge with his own Spear. Reigns posed with the title standing over Edge to end the show.