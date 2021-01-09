WWE Friday Night Smackdown results and highlights: January 8, 2021

Also, the Intercontinental Champion Big E went through his first title defence.

Here are the results from the show that went down from the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida.

WWE Universal Champion opened the show talking about how there's no challenger available for his title as Kevin Owens is out of action. WWE Producer Adam Pearce informed a Gauntlet Match to go down in the main event to determine a new challenger for the title. The Tribal Chief wasn’t happy who opted to insult Pearce for making the match. Apparently, Reigns had something in mind but he didn't disclose it, there.

An Intercontinental Championship Match was the first match of the night where Apollo Crews challenged Big E for the title. E had the Stretch Muffler Submission applied on Crews who fought out of it and hit back with a kick. Crews charged into the corner but E planted him with a Uranage followed by the Big Ending for the pinfall victory to retain his title.

SmackDown Tag Team Titles were on the line where Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler challenged The Street Profits. Ziggler knocked down Dawkins by sending him face-first into the barrier. Roode delivered a Fisherman's Suplex on Ford for a near fall. Ziggler tagged in and immediately hit the Spinebuster-ZigZag combo on Ford to earn the pinfall win as well as the tag team titles.

A Number-One Contender's Gauntlet Match went down on SmackDown with the lineup of Rey Mysterio vs. Sami Zayn vs. King Baron Corbin vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Adam Pearce where the winner would face Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble for the Universal Title. Interestingly, it is the champion Roman Reigns who involved Pearce, a part-time wrestler in the match.

Rey Mysterio and Sami Zayn started the first match which was a quick one as Rey immediately hit a 619 and Frogsplash combo to get the win. Nakamura came out, next as Rey went for the Frogsplash, again. Nakamura raised his knees to counter and applied the arm-bar to get the win over Rey.

Baron Corbin was the next opponent for Nakamura who missed a clothesline attempt and digested a Kinshasa from his opponent for the loss. Daniel Bryan then joined the match who was in full control with running drop-kicks into the corner but suddenly Nakamura jumped out and connected with Kinshasa for the win.

Roman Reigns then appeared with Jey Uso to deliver a two-on-one assault on Nakamura before the final participant of the Gauntlet, Adam Pearce came out. Jey hit Pearce with a Superkick and placed him on top of Nakamura as the referee counted the pinfall. Pearce was the winner as WWE confirmed Pearce vs Reigns for Royal Rumble to end SmackDown.