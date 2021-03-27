WWE Friday Night Smackdown results and highlights: March 26, 2021

Daniel Bryan opened SmackDown complaining about his unfair loss against Roman Reigns at FastLane 2021. He had Reigns tapped out with the YES Lock but the official Edge never saw it and instead hit him with chair shots. So Bryan decided to sit in the ring until he got a rematch with Reigns over the Universal Title.

Adam Pearce appeared to make Bryan understand how Edge vs Reigns is finalized for WrestleMania 37. In the middle of their conversation, Edge interrupted and pointed out how he's the Royal Rumble winner while Bryan lost in two back-to-back title matches. After Edge went bad-mouth against Bryan, a fight broke out that ended with Edge taking out Bryan with a Spear.

Seth Rollins competed in a rematch from FastLane against Shinsuke Nakamura who hit a Landslide before going for the Kinshasa. Rollins countered it with a Powerbomb followed by The Stomp for a win.

Rollins attacked Nakamura after the match but Cesaro came out and unloaded on him. After a Gutwrench Suplex, Cesaro went for a Swing but Rollins ran away. Later in a backstage segment, Cesaro captured Rollins with the swing to leave him in a dizzy state.

Big E and The Street Profits - Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. Apollo Crews and Alpha Academy - Otis and Chad Gable was the next tag team match on SmackDown. Ford leaped off with a big splash to take out Otis and Gable, outside the ring. Inside the ring, Crews tangled with E before planting him with an Angle Slam for the pinfall win.

Kevin Owens appeared on the show mentioning how he received a Helluva Kick in the face from Sami Zayn, last week. He wanted to face Sami at WrestleMania 37 while Sami wanted to work with him as a unit. After some argument, Sami said yes to a 'Mania match as Owens delivered a beatdown on him. The Prizefighter laid out Sami with a Stunner to end the segment.

Bianca Belair faced Natalya in a singles contest with SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks sitting at the commentary table. Belair got out of a Sharpshooter attempt and dropped Natalya face-first into the mat.

Belair went outside the ring and slapped Banks on the face before planting Natalya with a KOD for the win. After the match, Banks entered the ring to catch Belair with a Bank Statement to stand tall.

Rey Mysterio (with Dominik) competed against one-half of SmackDown Tag Team Champions, Dolph Ziggler (with Robert Roode) in a match with interference. Rey went for the 619 but Roode stopped him. Dominik and Roode were involved in a fight outside the ring.

Rey went for a springboard to the floor bit Ziggler caught him with a Zig-zag. Rey kicked out, countered a Gutwrench with a 619, and followed up with a Splash for the win.

In the final segment of SmackDown, WWE Producer announced that Edge vs Reigns for the Universal Title match at WrestleMania will also have Daniel Bryan into it, making it a Triple Threat. While Bryan was happy with the announcement, Edge and Reigns were seething about the alteration.

Bryan and Reigns started a physical exchange before Reigns put down Bryan with a Superman Punch. Edge then dropped Reigns and Bryan with Spears. He snapped and delivered chair shots on both of them.

Jey Uso came out to save Reigns from Edge’s pendant con-chair-to while WWE officials allowed Bryan to roll out of the harm's way. Edge sat on an unfolded chair staring at the camera with a determined look to send the show off-air.