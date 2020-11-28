WWE Friday Night Smackdown results and highlights: November 27, 2020

Jey Uso was out to prove his loyalty to the Universal Champion, throughout the show. Uso featured in the main event while the Intercontinental Champion was also in action on the show that took place at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Here are the results:

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was introduced to the ring by Jey Uso in the SmackDown kick-off segment. Reigns aired a video package to show the difference between himself and cousin Jey on how they represented Team SmackDown at Survivor Series. He felt ashamed about Jey's failures and thereby decided to leave the ring after some verbal insult.

Otis vs King Baron Corbin was the scheduled opening match of the night which never took place. Jey Uso attacked Otis during the latter's entrance with some ruthless steel chair shots to the back. The referees and Chad Gable helped Otis to the back for medical attention.

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits competed against Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler in a non-title match where Dawkins connected with The Anointment on Roode before tagging in Ford for the big Cash Out Frogsplash.

Ziggler ran down and interfered with the pinfall attempt. He then traded blows with Ford before digesting an Enziguiri. Roode was the legal man who took advantage of the situation and rolled him up from behind for the win.

Daniel Bryan vs Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn took place next in a non-title match. Bryan had the YES Lock applied on Sami but the hold had to be broken as Sami put his legs on the ropes.

Sami decided to run around ringside while Bryan chased him. At one point, Bryan was nowhere to be found as Sami entered the ring right before the referee's ten-count to secure a count-out win.

Jey Uso attacked Bryan backstage as a result of which he was never able to get back into the ring.

Natalya vs. Bianca Belair was the next match on SmackDown where Bayley sat at the commentary table. Nattie applied a Surfboard Submission on Bianca but it was countered as she got sent face-first into the turnbuckles. Bayley tried to distract but Belair sent Natalya into her and then rolled up Natalya for the win.

Murphy competed against King Baron Corbin on SmackDown with the Mysterio family standing in his corner. Corbin hit a Deep Six but Rey Mysterio distracted the referee. Murphy then hit a big knee to his face and pinned for the cover. Corbin put his legs on the ropes but Dominik kept those off the ropes as the referee made the count for Murphy's win. A fuming Corbin challenged Murphy for a rematch, next week.

Carmella seemed gloating, backstage about her recent attacks over Sasha Banks. After cutting a promo, she was handed a glass of champagne by someone. The mystery person soon appeared to be the SmackDown Women’s Champion herself who pounced on Mella from behind. Sasha applied the Bank Statement submission on her before the officials ran down to break things up.

Kevin Owens competed against Jey Uso on SmackDown main event match which was eventually disqualified after Jey brought a chair and hit Owens with it on several occasions. Owens turned the table with a Stunner on Jey and then connected with some chair shots of his own. He was yelling at Roman Reigns who was watching from backstage before dropping Jey with another Stunner as the show went off the air.