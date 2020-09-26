WWE Friday Night Smackdown results and highlights: September 25, 2020

Also announced for the show, the Intercontinental Champion was scheduled to be in action against Sami Zayn, while in another match, Alexa Bliss battled Lacey Evans at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Check out the results from SmackDown before Clash of Champions:

The show opened with an Intercontinental Championship showcase as AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, and Sami Zayn were present in the ring. It was announced that the Clash of Champions IC Title Match will now be contested for the Undisputed Intercontinental Champion's spot. A brawl broke out among the trio and Hardy stood tall after a Twist of Fate on Styles.

WWE Producer Adam Pearce then converted the scheduled Hardy vs Zayn matchup to a non-title triple threat on Smackdown. AJ was able to connect with his Phenomenal Forearm finisher to Hardy but Sami came from behind and pushed him out of the ring to steal the pin for the victory. After the match, AJ took out Sami with a ladder. He climbed over it and posed with the IC Title.

Meanwhile, during a backstage interview, Otis was interrupted by Miz and Morrison. The MITB holder was reminded that he has just one week left to respond to the lawsuit filed by The Miz. A furious Otis attacked Morrison as the WWE officials ran down to separate them.

SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley cut a promo on how she recently destroyed Sasha Banks and things will be even worse for her Clash Of Champions opponent, Nikki Cross.

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Lucha House Party's Gran Metalik on SmackDown after the latter missed a moonsault. Nakamura connected with an Exploder Suplex followed by the Kinshasa to get the win. After the match, Cesaro got into the ring to execute a Gutwrench Slam on Lince Dorado. Tensions were high, but Kalisto never helped his tag partners.

Corey Graves was supposed to interview Roman Reigns but that was apparently canceled as Jey Uso appeared to have some family talks with his cousin. Reigns never came out to the ring as his manager Paul Heyman informed that Uso and Reigns will come face to face, later the night.

Matt Riddle vs. King Baron Corbin was the next match on SmackDown in which Corbin hit Riddle with a Deep-Six. Riddle blocked an End of Days and tried to hit the Floating Bro. But Corbin put up his legs up to counter. He then connected with the End of Days for the win.

Alexa Bliss vs. Lacey Evans was disqualified as The Fiend's growling sound echoed through the arena to send Bliss into a trance. She continued her attack on Evans and the referee had to call off the match. Bliss dropped Evans on the floor with Sister Abigail as The Fiend's menacing sounds captivated her.

After an whole night's wait, Roman Reigns came out to the ring as Jey Uso cut him off with some tough questions. Reigns decided to take a walk towards backstage instead of answering them.

And when Jey turned his back, Reigns hit him with a Superman Punch on the ramp. He yelled at Jey that he will never take the title and he will never take Reigns' place at the head of the ladder. SmackDown came to an end with Reigns standing tall with his Universal Title.