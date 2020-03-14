WWE Friday Night Smackdown results and recap: March 13, 2020

This week's Friday Night episode was canceled from the original host venue in Detroit, Michigan. So, two big returns in the form of John Cena and Jeff Hardy took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Here is SmackDown went down:

Triple H welcomed us to the show with a promise that WWE will try to make us forget about what's ongoing around the world by trying to put a smile on our face. SmackDown then went on the air as we saw The Game join the commentary table with Michael Cole.

Sasha Banks along with WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley opened things on the show with a rant about how they are better than everyone on the roster. They also asked why Paige has not showed up before Cole informed them that she is having a travel issue. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross interrupted these two to set up the opening contest.

So the tag team action featuring Sasha Banks and Bayley against Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross took place on SmackDown. Cross took care of Banks with a Crossbody whereas Bliss kicked Bayley out of the ring, sending her face-first into the announce table.

But both Banks and Bayley double-teamed on Bliss to take control. Cross managed to get the hot tag but Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka appeared at ringside to take out Bliss off the apron. Sasha used this as a distraction and locked in the Bank Statement to pick up a submission win.

Michael Cole conducted an interview with Roman Reigns about his WrestleMania match against Goldberg. Reigns blasted the Hall of Famer saying the veteran is not ready for a full-time stint. So it’s only fitting that Reigns takes the championship away from him at the 'show of shows.'

Next up, Jeff Hardy made his return on SmackDown in a backstage segment which was interrupted by Corbin to set up a match.

Daniel Bryan praised Drew Gulak for his Elimination Chamber performance in another segment where new Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura intervened to hint at a future contest.

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Miz and John Morrison appeared on the show to cut a promo on their title retention at Elimination Chamber.

Daniel Bryan competed next on SmackDown against Cesaro and the contest was dominated in the early part by the latter one as he hit numerous forearms and uppercuts. But Bryan picked up the win with a quick roll-up. The frustrated heels attacked Bryan, while Gulak tried to make the save. Bryan escaped the ring with a Suicidal Dive on Nakamura.

Jeff Hardy took on King Baron Corbin in the main event of SmackDown. Hardy hit some quick moves until Corbin planted him with a Deep Six. Elias suddenly showed up playing his guitar on the announce table. This distraction allowed Hardy to hit Corbin with the Twist of Fate and fly off the top rope with the Swanton Bomb to pick up the win.

John Cena had some words with Michael Cole inside the ring to add hype to his match against The Fiend Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36. Cena talked about his previous 'Mania win against Wyatt after which the concerned name appeared with a mic in hand to claim Cena broke him at one point but The Fiend got those pieces together. He sent a warning to Cena as the arena went dark. SmackDown went off the air as we heard The Fiend laughing hard through the sound system.