WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: August 12, 2022

Bengaluru,
Aug
13:
This
week’s
Smackdown
came
with
a
rare
Intercontinental
Championship
Match
featuring
in
the
main
event
segment.
Women’s
Tag
Team
Championship
Tournament
continues
on
the
show
while
Drew
McIntyre
put
down
Roman
Reigns’
right-hand
men
for
interrupting
him,
again
and
again.
Also,
suspended
Ronda
Rousey
made
a
surprise
appearance
on
the
show
where
a
former
bunch
of
NXT
Superstars
also
made
a
big
return.
Check
out
the
recap
and
results
from
the
August
12
episode
of
Friday
Night
Smackdown
that
took
place
at
the
PNC
Arena
in
Raleigh,
North
Carolina.
–
Raquel
Rodriguez
and
Aliyah
defeated
Shotzi
and
Xia
Li
in
the
opening
match
of
Smackdown
to
advance
to
the
next
round
of
the
WWE
Women’s
Tag
Team
Championship
Tournament.
Shotzi
sent
Rodriguez
into
the
middle
turnbuckle
and
then
delivered
a
suplex
but
Rodriguez
kicked
out
of
it.
Li
tagged
back
into
the
match
and
ran
right
into
the
Texana
Bomb
from
Raquel
to
digest
the
pin-fall
loss.
–
In
a
backstage
promo,
Karrion
Kross
claimed
that
Drew
McIntyre
and
Roman
Reigns
are
the
chosen
ones
while
he
and
Scarlett
are
the
forgotten
ones.
They
waited
for
the
perfect
time
to
strike
(last
week’s
attack
on
McIntyre)
and
come
right
after
the
gold.
–
During
his
in-ring
promo,
Drew
McIntyre
informed
that
to
no
one’s
surprise
Roman
Reigns
wasn’t
on
the
show.
Once
Clash
At
The
Castle
passes
by,
he
will
gladly
deal
with
Karrion
Kross
for
attacking
him
last
week.
Scarlett
interrupted
and
intended
to
join
Drew
in
the
ring.
The
distraction
allowed
The
Usos
to
pounce
on
McIntyre
from
behind
and
deliver
a
beatdown.
They
also
warned
Scarlett
about
suffering
the
consequence
if
Kross
comes
after
Roman
Reigns.
–
Kofi
Kingston
attacked
The
Viking
Raiders
with
a
Kendo
Stick
on
the
ramp
when
the
latter
duo
was
making
their
entrance.
Using
the
number
game,
the
two
heels
beat
him
down.
Kofi
was
sent
face-first
into
the
shield
before
Ivar
delivered
a
splash
off
the
barricade
to
him.
–
Sami
Zayn
tried
to
talk
to
The
Usos
backstage
when
McIntyre
attacked
Jey
and
Jimmy
from
behind.
McIntyre
promised
to
take
them
out
for
good
for
interfering,
every
single
week.
–
Hit
Row
(Top
Dolla
and
Ashante
Adonis
with
b-Fab)
made
their
return
on
Smackdown
and
defeated
Brandon
Scott
and
Trevor
Irvin.
In
a
short
contest,
Dolla
and
Ashante
hit
the
Heavy
Hitter
for
the
pin
to
win.
After
the
match,
Dolla,
Adonis,
and
B-Fab
reintroduced
themselves
to
the
audience.
–
A
suspended
Ronda
Rousey
appeared
on
Smackdown
with
a
bag
of
money
to
pay
her
fine
and
she
even
doubled
the
amount.
Security
came
out
and
tried
to
escort
her
out,
but
they
got
beaten
up.
Shayna
Baszler
came
out
and
requested
Ronda
to
leave
since
this
is
not
the
way
to
do
things.
Ronda
reminded
Shayna
that
she
used
to
be
feared
by
people
but
now
she’s
not.
After
Ronda
left
the
ring,
Liv
Morgan
and
Shayna
had
their
Contract
Signing
for
Smackdown
Women’s
Title
Match
at
Clash
At
The
Castle.
The
two
expectedly
get
into
a
brawl
and
it
ended
with
Liv
planting
Shayna
through
a
Table.
–
Drew
McIntyre
and
Madcap
Moss
defeated
Undisputed
WWE
Tag
Team
Champions
The
Usos
in
a
tag
team
match.
Moss
pulled
Jey
out
of
the
ring
and
whipped
him
into
the
barricade.
McIntyre
nailed
a
Glasgow
Kiss
on
Jimmy
before
connecting
with
The
Claymore
Kick
for
the
pin
to
win.
–
Los
Lotharios
(Angel
and
Humberto)
interrupted
a
Maximum
Male
Models
photo
shoot.
They
apparently
wanted
to
join
in.
Max
Dupri
declined
the
request
and
said
they
are
not
Maximum
Male
Models
material.
Angel
Garza
said
that
he
was
interested
in
Maxxine
Dupri.
Before
leaving,
he
also
approached
Maxxine
to
call
him.
–
Happy
Corbin
attacked
Ricochet
during
a
backstage
interview
segment
when
the
latter
was
talking
about
going
back
to
the
Intercontinental
Championship
scene.
–
Gunther
(c)
(with
Ludwig
Kaiser)
defeated
Shinsuke
Nakamura
to
retain
the
Intercontinental
Championship
in
the
main
event
of
Smackdown.
Gunther
countered
a
Kinshasa
attempt
from
Nakamura
with
a
vicious
clothesline.
He
then
locked
Nakamura
in
a
sleeper
hold,
but
Nakamura
escaped
only
to
be
planted
with
Gunther’s
pendant
powerbomb
to
lose
the
match.
Gunther
celebrated
his
win
with
Kaiser
to
close
the
show.