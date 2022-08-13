WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: August 12, 2022

lekhaka-Arindam pal

Bengaluru, Aug 13: This week’s Smackdown came with a rare Intercontinental Championship Match featuring in the main event segment.



Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament continues on the show while Drew McIntyre put down Roman Reigns’ right-hand men for interrupting him, again and again.



Also, suspended Ronda Rousey made a surprise appearance on the show where a former bunch of NXT Superstars also made a big return.



Check out the recap and results from the August 12 episode of Friday Night Smackdown that took place at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.



– Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated Shotzi and Xia Li in the opening match of Smackdown to advance to the next round of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament.



Shotzi sent Rodriguez into the middle turnbuckle and then delivered a suplex but Rodriguez kicked out of it. Li tagged back into the match and ran right into the Texana Bomb from Raquel to digest the pin-fall loss.



– In a backstage promo, Karrion Kross claimed that Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns are the chosen ones while he and Scarlett are the forgotten ones. They waited for the perfect time to strike (last week’s attack on McIntyre) and come right after the gold.





– During his in-ring promo, Drew McIntyre informed that to no one’s surprise Roman Reigns wasn’t on the show. Once Clash At The Castle passes by, he will gladly deal with Karrion Kross for attacking him last week.





Karrion aiming for “THE CHOSEN ONES.” My God, that’s poetry. #SmackDown already on fire. pic.twitter.com/VubTGbPvXg — Ryan Pappolla (@BodieIsRyan) August 13, 2022

Scarlett interrupted and intended to join Drew in the ring. The distraction allowed The Usos to pounce on McIntyre from behind and deliver a beatdown. They also warned Scarlett about suffering the consequence if Kross comes after Roman Reigns.– Kofi Kingston attacked The Viking Raiders with a Kendo Stick on the ramp when the latter duo was making their entrance. Using the number game, the two heels beat him down. Kofi was sent face-first into the shield before Ivar delivered a splash off the barricade to him.– Sami Zayn tried to talk to The Usos backstage when McIntyre attacked Jey and Jimmy from behind. McIntyre promised to take them out for good for interfering, every single week.– Hit Row (Top Dolla and Ashante Adonis with b-Fab) made their return on Smackdown and defeated Brandon Scott and Trevor Irvin.In a short contest, Dolla and Ashante hit the Heavy Hitter for the pin to win. After the match, Dolla, Adonis, and B-Fab reintroduced themselves to the audience.– A suspended Ronda Rousey appeared on Smackdown with a bag of money to pay her fine and she even doubled the amount. Security came out and tried to escort her out, but they got beaten up.Shayna Baszler came out and requested Ronda to leave since this is not the way to do things. Ronda reminded Shayna that she used to be feared by people but now she’s not.After Ronda left the ring, Liv Morgan and Shayna had their Contract Signing for Smackdown Women’s Title Match at Clash At The Castle. The two expectedly get into a brawl and it ended with Liv planting Shayna through a Table.– Drew McIntyre and Madcap Moss defeated Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos in a tag team match.Moss pulled Jey out of the ring and whipped him into the barricade. McIntyre nailed a Glasgow Kiss on Jimmy before connecting with The Claymore Kick for the pin to win.– Los Lotharios (Angel and Humberto) interrupted a Maximum Male Models photo shoot. They apparently wanted to join in.Max Dupri declined the request and said they are not Maximum Male Models material. Angel Garza said that he was interested in Maxxine Dupri. Before leaving, he also approached Maxxine to call him.– Happy Corbin attacked Ricochet during a backstage interview segment when the latter was talking about going back to the Intercontinental Championship scene.– Gunther (c) (with Ludwig Kaiser) defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to retain the Intercontinental Championship in the main event of Smackdown.Gunther countered a Kinshasa attempt from Nakamura with a vicious clothesline. He then locked Nakamura in a sleeper hold, but Nakamura escaped only to be planted with Gunther’s pendant powerbomb to lose the match. Gunther celebrated his win with Kaiser to close the show.