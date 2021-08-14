WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: August 13, 2021

Bengaluru,
Aug
14:
Less
than
two
weeks
away
from
the
annual
SummerSlam
event,
WWE
presented
another
episode
of
SmackDown
where
a
contract
signing
took
place
in
the
main
event
segment.
A
big
title
change
happened
on
the
night
where
John
Cena
and
Roman
Reigns
also
engaged
in
a
heated
verbal
exchange
ahead
of
their
title
match
showdown.
Check out the recap, and results from the August 13 episode of Friday Night Smackdown,
– The number-one contender for the Universal Championship, John Cena, and the champion, Roman Reigns met in a face-off segment inside the ring to kick things off. The two went on to insult each other. (Cena also called Reigns D-bag and D-head).
Here’s some more from the conversation,
Cena: Roman Reigns will beat the hell out of me at SummerSlam, but he will lose at SummerSlam.
Reigns: You are good enough to win the WWE Championship, but not the Universal Championship.
Reigns: 20 Years of the missionary was good enough for you, but it wasn’t good enough for Nikki Bella.
Cena: That’s why I’m back, dude. I’m the only one that can shut you up.
Cena: You almost ruined Seth Rollins, you ran Dean Ambrose out of WWE.
Cena: All I need is 1, 2, 3…and you’re the biggest FAILURE in WWE history.
Will it be a historic 1,2,3 at #SummerSlam? @JohnCena @WWERomanReigns #TeamCena #TeamRoman pic.twitter.com/x6lbReN2kV— WWE (@WWE) August 14, 2021
Owens agreed to give the money with the condition that Corbin has to beat him in a match. The stipulation added if Corbin loses, he has to stop begging for money. Corbin wasn’t happy with this but Owens laid him out with a Stunner.
All @BaronCorbinWWE needs... is ,000 from everybody in Tulsa. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/9StdXi9B4I— WWE (@WWE) August 14, 2021
Owens
hit
Corbin
with
another
Stunner
before
leaving
the
ring.
After
the
match,
Corbin
went
backstage
and
ran
away
with
Big
E’s
Money
In
The
Bank
contract.
– WWE Official Sonya Deville conducted a contract signing segment between SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks for their SummerSlam 2021 match. Sasha said she needs witnesses for the signing and thus had Carmella and Zelina Vega in her corner.
The two Summerslam opponents signed the contract to make the match official. Bianca then didn't wait as she predicted that a beatdown was waiting for her, afterwards. She attacked Zelina and Carmella and threw them out of the ring.
"These always go really well." - @PatMcAfeeShow— WWE (@WWE) August 14, 2021
🍿 #SmackDown #SummerSlam @BiancaBelairWWE @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/kaW338vwq4
#TheBoss wants it all at #SummerSlam!#SmackDown @SashaBanksWWE @BiancaBelairWWE pic.twitter.com/mq8OXaBtfq— WWE (@WWE) August 14, 2021
