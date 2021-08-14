WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: August 13, 2021

lekhaka-Arindam pal

Bengaluru, Aug 14: Less than two weeks away from the annual SummerSlam event, WWE presented another episode of SmackDown where a contract signing took place in the main event segment. A big title change happened on the night where John Cena and Roman Reigns also engaged in a heated verbal exchange ahead of their title match showdown.



Check out the recap, and results from the August 13 episode of Friday Night Smackdown,



– The number-one contender for the Universal Championship, John Cena, and the champion, Roman Reigns met in a face-off segment inside the ring to kick things off. The two went on to insult each other. (Cena also called Reigns D-bag and D-head).



Here’s some more from the conversation,



Cena: Roman Reigns will beat the hell out of me at SummerSlam, but he will lose at SummerSlam.



Reigns: You are good enough to win the WWE Championship, but not the Universal Championship.



Reigns: 20 Years of the missionary was good enough for you, but it wasn’t good enough for Nikki Bella.



Cena: That’s why I’m back, dude. I’m the only one that can shut you up.



Cena: You almost ruined Seth Rollins, you ran Dean Ambrose out of WWE.



Cena: All I need is 1, 2, 3…and you’re the biggest FAILURE in WWE history.





– King Nakamura (with Rick Boogs) defeated Apollo Crews (c) (with Commander Azeez) to win the Intercontinental Championship in the opening contest of SmackDown. The referee ejected both Boogs and Azeez from ringside to have a fair outcome from the match.Nakamura dodged an Olympic Slam from Crews and delivered a Michinoku Driver. Following an Exploder Suplex, Nakamura ran through with the Kinshasa to get the pinfall win over Crews.– The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) defeated The Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) in a tag team match. During an argument with the referee, Ford took Otis out of the ring while Dawkins hit Gable with the pop-up corkscrew neck breaker for the pin to win.– Seth Rollins appeared in the ring to cut a promo on Hall of Famer Edge who showed a personalized video on the tron. Then he claimed that he has done everything in his career, better than Edge. Rollins claimed Edge is jealous that he’s just simply better than him.He also reminded that fans should thank him for not hitting Edge with a Stomp back in 2014 on Raw. Otherwise, Edge could have never made this monumental comeback. Rollins ended his promo by saying that he will stomp Edge’s head down on the mat to end his career at Summerslam.– The Mysterios (Dominik and Rey Mysterio) defeated The Dirty Dawgs - Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode in a tag team match. Rey went for the 619 but The Usos appeared on the big screen to taunt them. Roode took the opportunity and went to attack Dominik but Rey made the save. Dominik then suddenly rolled up Roode for the win.– Baron Corbin asked the fans in attendance of SmackDown to pay him $1,000 each. He even brought a credit card scanner with him. Kevin Owens then came out in a big pop from the crowd and advised him to stop embarrassing himself, but Corbin asked him for $1,000, again.

Owens agreed to give the money with the condition that Corbin has to beat him in a match. The stipulation added if Corbin loses, he has to stop begging for money. Corbin wasn’t happy with this but Owens laid him out with a Stunner.