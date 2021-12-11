WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: December 10, 2021

WWE Official Sonya Deville was also advertised to return to action which eventually coincided with the main roster debut of a former female NXT Superstar.

Plus, Charlotte Flair collided with her possible next challenger for the women’s title, while Brock Lesnar made an appearance in the show that took place at the Staples Center (Crypto.com Arena) in Los Angeles, California.

Check out the recap and results from the December 10 episode of Friday Night Smackdown:

– Sami Zayn came out on a wheelchair with a neck brace to sell out last week’s attack by Brock Lesnar. Sami said how he’s the toughest man in WWE, and it took two of the most dominant athletes in WWE to put him in this position.

Paul Heyman then came out but Sami kept on interrupting him. Sami also informed that Roman Reigns wasn’t there on the show. Hence, he threatened to beat up Heyman when Brock Lesnar came out!

Brock picked up a Steel Chair on his way to the ring and asked Sami how he was doing. But Sami told him to shut his mouth when Brock began to joke about his condition.

Heyman took the mic from Brock and pointed what happened to The Beast who used to conquer people. This resulted in Brock assaulting the nurses and Sami as well. Brock threw away the wheelchair that Sami was seated in. The segment ended with Sami digesting an F5 by Brock.

– In a backstage segment, Kayla Braxton asked Brock Lesnar about the just-bygone happening. Brock advised Kayla to go and ask about all this to his advocate, Paul Heyman.

– Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs defeated Los Lotharios (Angel and Humberto) in the opening contest. Nakamura hit the Kinshasa Kick on Humberto to get a squash win.

– King Xavier Woods showed off his new crown, backstage. His original crown was destroyed by Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

– Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus in a singles contest. The two traded headbutts as McIntyre nailed a Claymore Kick on Sheamus for the pin to win. After the match, Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss stole McIntyre’s Sword at the backstage area.

– In another backstage segment, Kayla Braxton asked Paul Heyman if he still is the Advocate for Brock Lesnar. Kayla also asked how Roman Reigns will react to the earlier happenings. Heyman looked worried and remained speechless.

– Before her in-ring return could happen, Sonya Deville revealed that Natalya and Shayna Baszler will be at ringside. Naomi laid out Shayna, but Nattie and Sonya surrounded her.

At this point, Xia Li made her debut. Xia and Naomi then fought him the heels. Naomi was ready to hammer away on Sonya, but somehow Shayna and Natalya pulled Sonya out of the ring.

– Sasha Banks tried to inspire Toni Storm ahead of her match with SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. In the match, Toni Storm defeated Flair via DQ.

At one point in the match, Flair kept on stomping as Storm’s neck and head bounced off the ring post. The referee had no choice but to call for the match bell.

– The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) defeated SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and RAW Tag Team Champions RK-BRO (Randy Orton and Riddle) in the Triple Threat Tag Team main event match.

Orton RKO-ed Jimmy Uso only to get a SuperKick from Jey. Woods then hit Jey with a backbreaker over his knee. Kofi tagged in and hit a stomp off the top rope to secure the pin-fall win. Kofi and King Xavier continued their winning celebration as Smackdown went off the air.