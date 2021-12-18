WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: December 17, 2021

Bengaluru,
Dec.
18:
This
week’s
WWE
Smackdown
was
the
final
live-taped
edition
for
the
year
2021.
The
return
of
Roman
Reigns
was
the
headliner
of
the
show
where
he
fired
his
manager
Paul
Heyman
from
his
job.
Brock Lesnar was also in attendance as he proceeded to destroy The Bloodline on his own. Also, Toni Storm pinned the Smackdown Women’s Champion to earn an opportunity to her title on the show that went down from the All-State Arena in Chicago, Illinois.
Check out the recap, and results from the December 17 episode of Friday Night Smackdown:
– Toni Storm and Sasha Banks defeated SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Shotzi in the opening contest of the show. Flair went to the top for the moonsault but she landed on her feet as Storm moved away.
Flair went for the follow-up moonsault when Storm got her knees up. Storm then bridged into a pin and got the three counts. Afterward, her title match opportunity was announced against Flair for next week.
Toni Storm has pinned the #SmackDown Women's Champion!
Toni & @SashaBanksWWE take down @MsCharlotteWWE & @ShotziWWE on #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/LgQzobphXa— WWE (@WWE) December 18, 2021
"Here on #SmackDown, @XiaWWE is a nobody."@NatbyNature pic.twitter.com/qpXDPsjHzs— WWE (@WWE) December 18, 2021
#TheBeast is here!!!#SmackDown @BrockLesnar @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/wXAqVGkk41— WWE (@WWE) December 18, 2021
A Gauntlet Match next week to determine the No. 1 contender to the #ICTitle??!?#SmackDown @ScrapDaddyAP @SonyaDevilleWWE @SamiZayn pic.twitter.com/OnzzuNZkKI— WWE (@WWE) December 18, 2021
🤯🤯🤯🤯#SmackDown @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/PSOBAKCseV— WWE (@WWE) December 18, 2021
Beast things. #SmackDown @BrockLesnar @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/01FX4CQDOf— WWE (@WWE) December 18, 2021
