WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: December 17, 2021

Bengaluru, Dec. 18: This week’s WWE Smackdown was the final live-taped edition for the year 2021. The return of Roman Reigns was the headliner of the show where he fired his manager Paul Heyman from his job.



Brock Lesnar was also in attendance as he proceeded to destroy The Bloodline on his own. Also, Toni Storm pinned the Smackdown Women’s Champion to earn an opportunity to her title on the show that went down from the All-State Arena in Chicago, Illinois.



Check out the recap, and results from the December 17 episode of Friday Night Smackdown:



– Toni Storm and Sasha Banks defeated SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Shotzi in the opening contest of the show. Flair went to the top for the moonsault but she landed on her feet as Storm moved away.



Flair went for the follow-up moonsault when Storm got her knees up. Storm then bridged into a pin and got the three counts. Afterward, her title match opportunity was announced against Flair for next week.





– In a backstage segment, Natalya was asked about Xia Li’s debut from last week. She said she’s a Guinness World Record holder, while Xia is 'nobody.’ Natalya sent a warning to Xia saying if she stuck her nose in her business again, then Xia herself will need a 'protector’.– The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) defeated Jinder Mahal and Shanky in a tag team match. Erik downed Jinder with a big punch while Ivar went to the top and nailed a flying splash to Shanky for the pin to win.– Drew McIntyre attacked Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss on a Happy Talk segment. McIntyre dropped Corbin with a Glasgow Kiss and took back his sword from the desk.– Paul Heyman wanted to welcome Roman Reigns but it’s Brock Lesnar who arrived in a car. Heyman said he’s waiting for Roman as Lesnar wished him 'good luck with that’.– Sami Zayn approached Adam Pearce & Sonya Deville backstage and wanted a Universal Title match, but he’s not getting it. However, he was inserted into a 12-man Gauntlet Match, next week where the winner gets an Intercontinental Championship match.– Ridge Holland (with Sheamus) defeated Cesaro in a singles contest. A distraction by Sheamus allowed Holland to hit his side sit-out powerslam finisher for the pin to win.– Naomi called out Sonya Deville for a match. Sonya came out and introduced a new opponent for Naomi – Shayna Baszler. Shayna then attacked Naomi from behind as Sonya instructed the referee to start the match immediately.– Naomi then defeated Shayna Baszler with a roll-up within just a few seconds. Sonya was obviously fuming about this outcome, watching from the ramp.– The New Day (Kofi Kingston and King Xavier Woods) defeated SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a non-title match. Kofi knocked Jey off the apron and connected with the Trouble in Paradise move for the pin to win.– Universal Champion Roman Reigns came out and told the Chicago audience to acknowledge him. A 'Tribal Chief’ chant echoed through the arena as Reigns said he didn’t like it when his cousins lose, but they’re family while Paul Heyman isn’t his family.Roman asked Heyman once again if he knew about Brock Lesnar’s SummerSlam return and other recent things he had done to The Bloodline. He then asked Heyman why he’s protecting Brock from him. In return, Heyman said, “I’m not protecting Brock Lesnar from you, I’m protecting you from Brock Lesnar.”Roman hugged Heyman and then fired him before laying him out with a Superman Punch! Roman was about to hit Heyman with a Con-Chair-To when Brock Lesnar came out.Lesnar F5-ed both The Usos on the floor. Reigns attacked him with a Steel Chair, but Lesnar picked up Reigns with ease and hit an F5! Another F5 followed from The Beast to end Smackdown.