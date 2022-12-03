WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: December 2, 2022

DAMAGE CTRL was present on the show where they met the latest inclusion to the blue brand roster. Additionally, Shayna Baszler and The Bloodline continued with their ongoing mean streak on the show that took place at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

Check out the recap and results from the December 2 episode of Friday Night Smackdown:

- The Bloodline (sans Roman Reigns) kicked off Smackdown. Jey Uso stated in a promo that he didn't like Sami Zayn for a long time, but after Sami showed his loyalty to their group at Survivor Series, Jey understood that he was wrong.

The Brawling Brutes interrupted and had a verbal exchange with Bloodline. Sheamus ended up challenging Sami Zayn to a match, right there.

- Sami Zayn defeated Sheamus in the opening match of Smackdown with help from The Bloodline. Jimmy Uso distracted the referee as Jey hit a Superkick on Sheamus allowing Sami to roll him up for the pin to win.

Another dub for the Bloodline! ☝️#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/K17GgckZTi — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) December 3, 2022

- Kofi Kingston became the first WWE Superstar to declare his entry into the Men's Royal Rumble 2023 Match. Imperium interrupted his faction as Kofi challenged any one of them to a match. GUNTHER accepted the match on his group's behalf.

- Bray Wyatt denied the allegations of attacking LA Knight last week. he added that if it was him then there would be nothing left of LA.

- Shayna Baszler defeated Emma in the next match. After punishing Baszler with the Tarantula submission, Emma went for a top rope move. But Baszler pulled her from there and submitted her with the Kirifuda Clutch.

After the match, Shayna continued to attack Emma in the ring. Shotzi tried to make the save, but Baszler took her out with a knee. Raquel Rodriguez then came out as Shayna opted to leave the ring.

- A video package aired focusing on Lacey Evans who is back to her basics.

- Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defeated Kofi Kingston in a non-title match. After a dropkick and powerbomb combo, GUNTHER pinned Kofi using his Last Symphony finishing maneuver.

- Sheamus attacked The Usos backstage and informed them that he and Drew McIntyre are coming for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

- DAMAGE CTRL appeared on Smackdown for a promo session as they blasted the women's locker room. Liv Morgan came out to oppose and got a beatdown. Tegan Nox then returned to WWE to make the save.

Morgan took a kendo stick to beat the hell out of DAMAGE CTRL members. Nox ended the segment by putting away the faction leader Bayley with the Shiniest Wizard.

- Karrion Kross was featured in a pre-taped promo telling that he has his sights set on Rey Mysterio.

- Ricochet defeated Santos Escobar to win the WWE World Cup Tournament in the main event of Smackdown. After missing a top rope move, Ricochet hit Escobar with a reverse Hurricanrana.

After a Superkick, Ricochet came off the top rope with the stunning 630-Splash for the pin to win. He will now face GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship in two weeks. The two featured in a face-off to end the show.