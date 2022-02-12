WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: February 11, 2022

The Universal Champion and his current challenger threw shades at each other via interview segments. Also, Natalya and Aliyah duked it out in the ring in a dungeon-style matchup at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Check out the recap ad results from the February 11 episode of Friday Night Smackdown:

– In the opening segment, Sonya Deville announced that Ronda Rousey will have to deal with repercussions for attacking her last week. She apparently had a petition to suspend Ronda and fine her $100,000.

Adam Pearce came out and quoted a message from Vince McMahon that stated that Sonya has lately been abusing her power. Hence, her petition was declined.

Furthermore, if Sonya would lay her hands on Naomi during her title match, later the night her job will be in serious jeopardy. Naomi then arrived at the ring and slapped Deville in the face.

– Los Lotharios (Humberto and Angel) defeated The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston) in the opening tag team match on Smackdown. Humberto took out E with a moonsault. Kofi landed a Trouble in Paradise on him but Angel rolled him up to get the pin to win.

– SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos attacked The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) in a backstage area. Usos then ran away with their helmets.

– WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns had a backstage interview with Michael Cole where he stated that Goldberg would’ve had a shot against him in 2020 but he doesn’t stand a chance against this Tribal Chief.

Roman then sent a warning to the WWE Hall of Famer as he vowed to 'GOLDBERG’ Goldberg at Elimination Chamber.

– Natalya defeated Aliyah in their Dungeon-Style encounter. Nattie made her opponent tap out with the Sharpshooter. After the match, Natalya continued to attack Aliyah but Xia Li made the save. Li delivered a flurry of strikes to send Nattie out of the ring.

– Sami Zayn hosted an In-Zayn segment with WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs. Sami electrocuted Rick Boogs during this segment. Nakamura seemed concerned about his tag team partner as Sami downed him with a Kinshasa Kick.

– Happy Corbin defeated Cesaro in the next match. After blocking the Neutralizer, Corbin planted Cesaro with the End of Days for the pin to win.

– Drew McIntyre announced in a backstage segment that his match against Madcap Moss at Elimination Chamber will now be a Falls Count Anywhere Match. He also threatened to stab Moss with his Sword in the upcoming match.

– In a backstage interview with Michael Cole, Goldberg stated that his match against Roman Reigns is a long-time coming. The WWE Hall of Famer vowed to destroy Roman as his next victim and then walk into WrestleMania 38 as the Universal Champion.

– Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Naomi to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship in the main event match. Flair dodged the Rear View and chop-blocked Naomi face-first into the mat. She immediately followed up with the Natural Selection for the pin to retain.

Once the match was over, Sonya Deville mocked Naomi for the loss and got attacked. But then Charlotte and Sonya assaulted Naomi, which led to Ronda Rousey running out to the ring to make the save.

Rousey delivered a judo-throw to Deville while Flair escaped from the ring. Rousey and Naomi stood tall in the ring to send the show off-air.