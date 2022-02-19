WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: February 18, 2022

lekhaka-Arindam pal

Bengaluru, Feb. 19: Elimination Chamber 2022 go-home edition of Smackdown was presented by the WWE, last night where Goldberg and Roman Reigns came face-to-face in the main event segment.



A new Intercontinental Champion was crowned on the show in the form of Sami Zayn. Also, a contract signing segment was there for Ronda Rousey’s match at the Chamber PPV.



Check out the recap and results from the February 18 episode of Friday Night Smackdown that took place at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana:



– The contract signing session for the Elimination Chamber Tag Team match – SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville vs. Ronda Rousey and Naomi went down in the opening segment.



Deville pointed out how Ronda Rousey once said she can beat her with one arm tied behind her back, so she put that stipulation in the upcoming match.



Ronda agreed to the stipulation and slammed Flair face-first into the table while Naomi kicked Deville in the head to end the segment.





– Ricochet defeated Sheamus (with Ridge Holland) in the opening match of Smackdown. After a distraction by Ridge, Sheamus went for the Brogue Kick but missed it.Sheamus almost accidentally hit Ridge with it but stopped. Ricochet leaped from behind and hit the Recoil to steal the win.– A video aired to promote The Undertaker’s WWE Hall Of Fame induction during the Wrestlemania 38 weekend.– A promo aired hyping up the WWE Universal Championship match at Elimination Chamber - Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg.– Ivar (with Erik) defeated SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jey Uso (with Jimmy Uso) via DQ. Jimmy attacked Ivar with The Viking Raiders’ helmet that they stole last week to cause the disqualification. After the match, Erik took out Jimmy and took back their helmets.– In a promo session before their Falls Count Anywhere match at Elimination Chamber, Madcap Moss noted that Drew McIntyre isn’t 100% after getting beaten up by him and Happy Corbin at WWE Day 1. McIntyre vowed to hurt Moss tomorrow, which will also be the night where the laughter will die.– Sami Zayn defeated Shinsuke Nakamura (c) (with Rick Boogs) to win the Intercontinental Championship. Zayn wrapped Nakamura’s hurt knee around the ring post and slammed it over and over to make the pain worse. Nakamura missed a desperate kick attempt as Zayn rolled him up from behind to get the pin-fall win.– In a backstage segment, Aliyah was seemingly impressed with Ricochet’s win over former WWE Champion Sheamus. Once Ricochet left, Sami Zayn came in front of her and bragged about his Intercontinental Title win.– Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman came out in the main event segment where Roman ordered New Orleans to acknowledge him. Paul Heyman mentioned how the fans should feel blessed to witness The Tribal Chief in full force.WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg came out to a big pop from the audience who also received his full-fledged entrance from the locker room.Goldberg got right into the face of Roman about which the latter wasn’t happy. The Myth then said to Roman, “You’re not next. When it comes to the Universal Championship, I’m next!” Goldberg barked into Roman’s face to send the show off-air.