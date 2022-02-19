WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: February 18, 2022

Bengaluru,
Feb.
19:
Elimination
Chamber
2022
go-home
edition
of
Smackdown
was
presented
by
the
WWE,
last
night
where
Goldberg
and
Roman
Reigns
came
face-to-face
in
the
main
event
segment.
A new Intercontinental Champion was crowned on the show in the form of Sami Zayn. Also, a contract signing segment was there for Ronda Rousey’s match at the Chamber PPV.
Check out the recap and results from the February 18 episode of Friday Night Smackdown that took place at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana:
– The contract signing session for the Elimination Chamber Tag Team match – SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville vs. Ronda Rousey and Naomi went down in the opening segment.
Deville pointed out how Ronda Rousey once said she can beat her with one arm tied behind her back, so she put that stipulation in the upcoming match.
Ronda agreed to the stipulation and slammed Flair face-first into the table while Naomi kicked Deville in the head to end the segment.
.@MsCharlotteWWE & @SonyaDevilleWWE are ready to sign on the dotted line!#SmackDown #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/eXWLQWu0yO— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2022
It's ON tomorrow at #WWEChamber!#SmackDown @RondaRousey @NaomiWWE @MsCharlotteWWE @SonyaDevilleWWE pic.twitter.com/VVWpzCt7jr— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2022
Eat your heart out, @realjknoxville! We've got a new Intercontinental Champion! #SamiZaynForever #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/hrnmIaa9Or— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2022
🗣 GOOOOOLLLDDBBERRRGGG!!!#SmackDown @Goldberg pic.twitter.com/BAycv33GE3— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2022
"When it comes to the Universal Championship... I'M NEXT!"#SmackDown #WWEChamber @Goldberg @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/jCmXjvw4I3— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2022
