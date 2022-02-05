WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: February 4, 2022

– WWE SmackDown opened with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, and Paul Heyman coming out to the ring.



Heyman took the mic to throw jabs at his former client Brock Lesnar and acknowledge Roman Reigns in a promo session. As he ordered Oklahoma to acknowledge The Tribal Chief, the music of Goldberg hit the arena.



The WWE Hall of Famer came out to propose a title match between him and Reigns for WWE Elimination Chamber 2022. Goldberg ended his quick promo session to leave amid the chant of fans as The Bloodline seethed in the ring.





– Ricochet defeated Ridge Holland (with Sheamus) in the opening contest of Smackdown. Cesaro came at ringside and had a word with Sheamus to distract Holland. Ricochet dropped Holland from the ropes for the pin to win.– Sheamus and Ridge Holland defeated Cesaro and Ricochet in the next tag team match. Cesaro hit a superplex on Sheamus but didn’t see Holland getting himself tagged in. Holland grabbed Cesaro and dropped him with Northern Grit for the pin to win.– SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso (with Jey Uso) defeated Erik (with Ivar) in a singles contest. Ivar tried to neutralize Jey who was distracting from ringside but he landed hard on the floor. Jimmy dropped Erik and went to the top for the Uso Splash for the pin to get the win.– Aliyah defeated Natalya via Count-Out in a rematch on Smackdown. The two competitors brawled at ringside. Aliyah sent Natalya into the barrier and hopped back to the ring right before the 10-count to get the win.– Drew McIntyre returned to Smackdown as he recalled how Corbin and Moss injured him at WWE Day 1. The two heels eventually arrived at the ring and involved in a were war of words with him.McIntyre leveled Moss with a Claymore Kick before promising that he intends to make life a living hell for the two. McIntyre vs. Moss was later announced for Elimination Chamber.– In a Championship Contender’s Match, WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura (with Rick Boogs) defeated Jinder Mahal (with Shanky). With Sami Zayn sitting at ringside, Nakamura stunned Jinder with kicks and delivered a Kinshasa for the pin to win.– In a backstage segment, WWE Official Adam Pearce announced that Naomi will challenge SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair for the title, next week.– The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston) defeated Los Lotharios in the next tag team match. Kofi blocked a Wing Clipper from Angel and tagged in E to connect with the Midnight Hour for the pin to win.– SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair came out in the main event segment to cut a promo at Ronda Rousey. The UFC Hall of Famer came out in a big pop from the crowd.Rousey opted Flair to be her Wrestlemania 38 opponent. Sonya Deville was standing by Flair’s corner who tried to instigate Rousey only to get shoved off by Rousey.

Rousey slammed Deville to the mat as Flair retreated from the ring. Deville screamed as Rousey applied the armbar submission on her. The post-Royal Rumble edition of SmackDown went off the air with a staredown between Flair and Rousey.