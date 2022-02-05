WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: February 4, 2022

Bengaluru,
Feb.
5:
A
massive
return
marked
the
highlight
of
this
week’s
Smackdown
which
set
up
the
next
Universal
Championship
defense
for
Roman
Reigns
at
Elimination
Chamber.
The 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey was also in attendance to pick her Wrestlemania 38 opponent. A Championship Contender’s Match over the Intercontinental Title was also on the card.
Check out the recap and results from the February 4 episode of Friday Night Smackdown that took place at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma:
–
WWE
SmackDown
opened
with
WWE
Universal
Champion
Roman
Reigns,
SmackDown
Tag
Team
Champions
The
Usos,
and
Paul
Heyman
coming
out
to
the
ring.
Heyman took the mic to throw jabs at his former client Brock Lesnar and acknowledge Roman Reigns in a promo session. As he ordered Oklahoma to acknowledge The Tribal Chief, the music of Goldberg hit the arena.
The WWE Hall of Famer came out to propose a title match between him and Reigns for WWE Elimination Chamber 2022. Goldberg ended his quick promo session to leave amid the chant of fans as The Bloodline seethed in the ring.
GOLDBERG IS HERE!!!#SmackDown @Goldberg pic.twitter.com/pmF8G9WEp7— WWE (@WWE) February 5, 2022
.@Goldberg wants @WWERomanReigns at #WWEChamber!#SmackDown #UniversalTitle @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/O1vbYAt0hA— WWE (@WWE) February 5, 2022
.@WWE_Aliyah takes down @NatbyNature via count out! 😮#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/hsotzyUcd2— WWE (@WWE) February 5, 2022
.@NaomiWWE vs. @MsCharlotteWWE for the #SmackDown Women's Title next week?!?!@ScrapDaddyAP @SonyaDevilleWWE pic.twitter.com/4ZuKdBBmWE— WWE (@WWE) February 5, 2022
"You are just one of many I owe an 😮😮😮 beating to."#SmackDown @RondaRousey @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/wCb05I1aZP— WWE (@WWE) February 5, 2022
Will this be @MsCharlotteWWE's fate at #WrestleMania?!#SmackDown @RondaRousey pic.twitter.com/oufxrkPsap— WWE (@WWE) February 5, 2022
Rousey slammed Deville to the mat as Flair retreated from the ring. Deville screamed as Rousey applied the armbar submission on her. The post-Royal Rumble edition of SmackDown went off the air with a staredown between Flair and Rousey.
