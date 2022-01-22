WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: January 21, 2022

lekhaka-Arindam pal

Bengaluru, Jan 22: The second last episode of Smackdown before Royal Rumble 2022 had two Raw Superstars competing in the main event match to set up the biggest barrier for Universal Champion Roman Reigns’ next title defense.



Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair was in action in a non-title match against Naomi with a special guest referee officiating the match.



Also, a number of WWE Legends and guest stars were there on the show that took place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.



Check out the recap and results from the January 21 episode of Friday Night Smackdown:



– SmackDown kicked off with The Bloodline throwing a celebration for Roman Reigns becoming the longest reigning Universal Champion of all time.



Seth Rollins interrupted and claimed to end Roman’s title run and claimed that The Usos are responsible for Roman still being Champion, just like he and 'Mox’ (name-dropping former WWE Superstar Dean Ambrose aka Jon Moxley) ensured back in the day.





Seth then proposed a tag team match against The Usos with Kevin Owens being his partner with the stipulation being if The Usos lose, they’ll be banned from ringside during the Universal Title match at Royal Rumble 2022.Roman upped the stakes by saying that if Seth and Kevin lose the match then Seth would also lose the Universal Title match opportunity against him at The Rumble.– Kofi Kingston (with Raw Superstar Big E) defeated Madcap Moss (with Happy Baron Corbin) in the opening contest of Smackdown.Moss went for a Razor’s Edge but Kofi slid out and leveled him with a jumping kick to the face to get the pin to win. After the match, E joined Kofi for the celebration and took out Moss with a Big Ending.– Aliyah defeated Natalya via DQ in the next match. Country music singer Jimmie Allen and former WWE Diva Summer Rae were shown at ringside. Summer will also compete in the Women’s Royal Rumble match.In the match, Natalya continued to stomp Aliyah out of frustration as the referee called for the match bell. Nattie continued the attack after the match but Xia Li made the save. Xia connected with a flurry of strikes to knock Natalya out of the ring.– The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) defeated Los Lotharios (Angel and Humberto) in a tag team match. Humberto was planted with the Viking Experience to digest the pin-fall loss.– Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Naomi in a Championship Contender’s Match. Sonya Deville acted as the special guest referee.Naomi had Flair pinned for a couple of occasions but Deville didn’t bother to count. But she called for the match bell when Charlotte locked Naomi into the Figure Four, despite Naomi not tapping out.– WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff was shown giving advice to WWE Official Adam Pearce regarding leadership. Afterward, Pearce booked Deville vs. Naomi for next week’s SmackDown as a consequence of Deville’s unfair practice towards Naomi.

– Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer Kid Rock was present at ringside for a segment featuring Sami Zayn and Hollywood star Johnny Knoxville. Johnny shocked Sami with a cattle prod and then tossed him over the top rope, indicating that he’s ready to enter The Rumble.