WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: January 21, 2022

Bengaluru, Jan 22: The second last episode of Smackdown before Royal Rumble 2022 had two Raw Superstars competing in the main event match to set up the biggest barrier for Universal Champion Roman Reigns’ next title defense.
Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair was in action in a non-title match against Naomi with a special guest referee officiating the match.
Also, a number of WWE Legends and guest stars were there on the show that took place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
Check out the recap and results from the January 21 episode of Friday Night Smackdown:
– SmackDown kicked off with The Bloodline throwing a celebration for Roman Reigns becoming the longest reigning Universal Champion of all time.
Seth Rollins interrupted and claimed to end Roman’s title run and claimed that The Usos are responsible for Roman still being Champion, just like he and 'Mox’ (name-dropping former WWE Superstar Dean Ambrose aka Jon Moxley) ensured back in the day.
– Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer Kid Rock was present at ringside for a segment featuring Sami Zayn and Hollywood star Johnny Knoxville. Johnny shocked Sami with a cattle prod and then tossed him over the top rope, indicating that he’s ready to enter The Rumble.
But Roman Reigns appeared out of nowhere and laid out Rollins with a Superman Punch to cause the disqualification in favor of Rollins.
