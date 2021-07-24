WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: July 23, 2021

The SmackDown Women’s Championship was on the line on the show as the Women’s division also received its newest member in Toni Storm.

Meanwhile, Edge and Seth Rollins had a confrontation to continue their feud for SummerSlam 2021 on the show where John Cena made his return to the Blue brand after a long time.

Check out the recap, and results from the July 23 episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown that emanated from the Rolling Loud festival.

– John Cena kicked off SmackDown with a promo on Roman Reigns. He issued the SummerSlam challenge to the champion and tried to rally the fans to back him.

Paul Heyman interrupted and promised that Roman will give him his answer when he’s good and ready. Heyman then mocked Cena with his theme song before he left the stage.

– Finn Balor defeated Sami Zayn in the opening contest after he countered a reverse exploder suplex to nail a double stomp into the corner before the Coup De Grace for the pin-fall win.

– Baron Corbin said he made $0 from the Corbin Fund, and believes the person who made that website, cheated him, and stole his credit. Corbin had to even get on a Bus to attend SmackDown instead of his own private vehicle.

– Big E celebrated his Men’s Money In The Bank contract victory for a short while before Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews interrupted that segment. Apollo reminded Big E that he was the one who beat him for the Intercontinental Championship from him at WrestleMania 37.

Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, King Nakamura, Rick Boogs, and Cesaro came out to join them as all the superstars brawled. Cesaro caught Apollo with Cesaro Swing but Commander Azeez pulled him to safety. The scheduled Big E vs. Apollo Crews match didn't happen.

– Angelo Dawkins defeated Chad Gable at the Rolling Loud festival in a singles contest. Dawkins used the Cash Out pop-up spinebuster finisher for the pin to win. Montez Ford joined Dawkins for the celebration and so did Ford's wife, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.

– Bianca Belair (c) then defeated Carmella to retain the SmackDown Women’s Title at the Rolling Loud. Belair held Mella in the air with a long vertical suplex but Mella countered and drops her face-first on the mat.

Belair came back with a big right hand and connected with the KOD finisher for the win. (Fans at Rolling Loud didn’t care much about the match as they rather chanted “We Want Cardi”)

– Kevin Owens helped Baron Corbin by giving him $20 in a backstage segment where Shotzi & Nox accidentally shot Corbin in the nuts with their Tank. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode then stole that $20 and laughed at Corbin. Owens came back with a steel chair in hand to make the save.

– WWE Hall of Famer Edge appeared on SmackDown to mention that he should be the Universal Champion at MITB, but he was scr**ed over by Seth Rollins. Edge then reminded Rollins of his own career history to send a warning.

Rollins interrupted and mocked Edge by referring to him as Grandpa Edge. Rollins reminded that 7 years ago he could’ve stomped on Edge’s neck, but he hesitated. But he won’t hesitate, the next time. Edge took the first shot to get into a brawl. Rollins digested an Edgecution bit he escaped the ring, dodging a spear attempt by Edge.

– Toni Storm made her SmackDown debut by defeating Zelina Vega in a one-on-one matchup. Vega hit Storm with a Destroyer but wasn't able to get the three-count. Storm successfully hit the modified version of Storm Zero to secure the pinfall win.

– SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso (with Jey Uso) defeated Dominik Mysterio (with Rey Mysterio) in a singles contest. Jimmy fell on Dominik as they were tangling when Jey provided an assist with his legs to Jimmy’s back to receive the pin-fall win.

– Universal Champion Roman Reigns appeared in the main event segment and asked the Cleveland crowd to acknowledge him. Reigns then addressed John Cena for putting up a nostalgia act at Money In The Bank.

The Cenation Leader was compared to the 'Missionary Position on every single night' for doing the same gestures over and over. Reigns turned down the main event match against Cena at SummerSlam.

Finn Balor came out and asked Roman if he’s interested in his challenge instead of Cena’s challenge. Finn led the fans to chant “Roman’s Scared” after which Roman accepted the challenge. The two faced off in the middle of the ring as the show went off the air.