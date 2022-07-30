WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: July 29, 2022

Bengaluru,
July
30:
The
final
edition
of
SmackDown
before
the
2022
SummerSlam
aired
last
night
with
the
first-ever
Shillelagh
Match
as
the
main
event
to
determine
the
Number-One
Contender
for
the
Undisputed
WWE
Universal
Championship
at
Clash
at
the
Castle.
The New Day continued their rivalry with The Viking Raiders by competing in a tag team match. Also, Brock Lesnar made a surprise appearance to take out Mr. Money in the Bank Theory.
Check out the recap and results from the July 29 episode of Friday Night SmackDown that took place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia:
– Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus (With Ridge Holland and Butch) in an Irish Donnybrook Street Fight to earn an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at Clash At The Castle in September.
Sheamus took an early advantage by attacking McIntyre during his entrance. But McIntyre ultimately powerbombed Sheamus through a table and Claymore-d his way for the pin to win.
After the match, McIntyre was speaking with Kayla Braxton when Money In The Bank contract holder Theory attacked him from behind. Theory left after hitting McIntyre with the MITB briefcase a few times.
.@DMcIntyreWWE is going to #WWECastle! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/KBnq8QJbmi— WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2022
Well there's just simply no need for this @_Theory1... #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/OJT6rxkuRC— WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2022
obLIVion!@YaOnlyLivvOnce #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Hf4COslHkd— WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2022
Tonight, they get the win as a team.— WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2022
Tomorrow, they meet each other for the #SmackDown Women's Championship.@RondaRousey @YaOnlyLivvOnce pic.twitter.com/oQFCGdrhBW
Welcome to #SuplexCity, @_Theory1!@BrockLesnar #CowboyBrock #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/iWocUB6nN6— WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2022
Familiar foes meet again. @DMcIntyreWWE @BrockLesnar #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/sOIiwyyxf8— WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2022
