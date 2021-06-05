WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: June 4, 2021

Rey and Dominik Mysterio defended tag team titles against The Usos while Apollo Crews defended IC Title against Kevin Owens. Also, Women's Champion Bianca Belair laid down a challenge to her long-time rival.

Check out the results and recap from the show that went down from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.

– Universal Champion Roman Reigns kicked off SmackDown and invited his cousins The Usos to the ring. The champion then asked Jimmy to acknowledge him. Jimmy said that he already did so at Hell In A Cell, last year (Jimmy rescued Jey during a beatdown from Roman inside the Cell structure). Roman then asked The Usos to get the job done and win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships in their scheduled match.

– Dominik and Rey Mysterio came out as they put their tag titles on the line in the opening contest. Dominik missed a 619 attempt and ate a Superkick from Jimmy who then hit the top rope for a Frogsplash.

Dominik put up his knees and rolled up Jimmy to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. The match-ending was controversial since Jimmy’s shoulder was up, but the referee didn’t see it.

– Backstage, Roman Reigns was angry at The Usos as they lost their title match opportunity. Since Jimmy’s shoulder was up, Roman advised them to find WWE Official Sonya Deville and arrange another title match.

– Chad Gable approached The Street Profits and wanted to become their advisor so that they could unleash their inner Alpha after a couple of recent losses. Street Profits weren't interested in his suggestion.

Later, The Street Profits told Otis that Chad Gable is holding him back from having a singles run. This led to Otis attacking them. He dropped Ford with one blow and then sent Angelo Dawkins into a production case before leaving.

- Kayla Braxton tried to interview Seth Rollins noting that his rival Cesaro could make a return, anytime soon. Rollins simply removed his mic and decided to dodge the question before making the exit from the interview set.

– Carmella defeated Liv Morgan in the next match. Before the match began, a vignette was shown where Mella mentioned herself as “The Most Beautiful Woman In All Of WWE.” In the match, Liv kicked her face-first into the turnbuckles. She charged in but Carmella dropped her and applied the Code of Silence for the submission win. Once the match was over, the winner kept on boasting about his new gimmick.

– The Mysterios were leaving the arena, but Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville stopped them. They told the champions that they’re going to defend their titles against The Usos, again, later that night.

– SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair challenged Bayley to a match at Hell In A Cell 2021 over the title. Bayley never came out but she accepted the challenge by appearing on the big screen put over the ramp.

– King Corbin defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in the next match on SmackDown. Corbin digested a clothesline but he came right back with a roll-up, using the tights to get the win. Corbin took his crown back and tried to rush back, but Rick Boogs stopped him. Nakamura then took out Corbin and stole his crown again.

– Apollo Crews (c) defeated Kevin Owens in their scheduled match to retain the Intercontinental Championship. Commander Azeez was banned from ringside in this match, but he destroyed Owens backstage before the match.

Crews scooped a hurt Owens on his shoulders and delivered a big Death Valley Driver on the edge of the apron to get the pinfall win. Sami Zayn then ran out and delivered a Helluva Kick to Owens.

– Dominik and Rey Mysterio (c) defeated The Usos via DQ to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championship in the main event segment. Rey Mysterio hit a 619 on Jimmy Uso and tagged in Dominik. Suddenly, Roman Reigns attacked Dominik with a Superman Punch to cause the DQ.

The Tribal Chief was upset about the fact that Jimmy was going to lose again and embarrass their family. He then brutally assaulted Dominik and Rey with steel ring steps.

Roman sent Rey over the barrier before choking out Dominik with the Guillotine submission. Jimmy left the ring, but Jey stood beside Roman who pounded on Dominik with heavy shots, again. SmackDown ended as Roman laid out Dominik with a Deadlift Powerbomb in the middle of the ring.