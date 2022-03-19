WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: March 18, 2022

Several tag team matches were also there on the show in one of which a Wrestlemania match lineup was altered. Plus, Pat McAfee was asked to apologize to Austin Theory on the show that took place at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Check out the recap and results from the March 18 episode of Friday Night Smackdown:

– SmackDown kicked off with The Bloodline – WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, and Paul Heyman coming out to the ring. Roman was sporting his new God Mode T-Shirt.

In his promo, Roman said that he would see Lesnar on the show for the first time since he smashed him at MSG Live Event. Paul Heyman then informed him that there was some issue with Lesnar’s private jet and he won’t be able to make it tonight.

Moments later, Heyman received another update noting that Lesnar is on his way to the arena. As soon as the news arrived, The Bloodline rushed to the back.

They got in their car and were about to leave, but Lesnar arrived targeting Roman’s car with a Forklift, turned it sideways, and kept dragging it with the forklift.

Somehow, The Bloodline managed to get out of that car and got into a new car. Lesnar ripped one of the doors off that new car, but Roman and Co still managed to escape.

Lesnar then came to the ring with that door in his hand and warned Roman that he’d be coming for blood at WrestleMania 38 in 2 weeks and there will be nowhere to run for him.

– Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs defeated Los Lotharios (Angel and Humberto) in the opening tag team match. Boogs tossed Humberto onto Angel and then hurled the latter with an abdominal stretch. Boogs then dropped Angel with the Boogs Cruise slam for the pin to win.

– Drew McIntyre and The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) defeated Happy Corbin, Jinder Mahal, and Shanky in a six-man tag team match.

Drew gave a Glasgow Kiss Headbutt to Jinder, delivered a big Michinoku Driver to Shanky, taunted Corbin, and then leveled Shanky with a Claymore Kick for the pin to win.

– Sami Zayn challenged Johnny Knoxville to an “Anything Goes” match at WrestleMania 38. Later in a promo, Knoxville accepted Zayn’s challenge for the match at WrestleMania 38.

– Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Liv For Brutality (Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan) tag team match ended in a DQ after Natalya and Shayna Baszler interfered.

Women’s tag champs, Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega were present at ringside to watch the match which was dominated by Ripley. But suddenly Natalya and Shayna came out and attacked everyone in the ring to cause the DQ.

The two heels also made it clear that they would be coming after the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 38. A few moments later, WWE Official Sonya Deville added them to the Title match at the Show Of Shows.

– Pat McAfee visited Vince McMahon’s Office. Pat came out of the Office and revealed that he has been urged to apologize to Austin Theory for attacking him last week.

Austin came out to the ring as Pat said that he’s sorry he beat Austin’s a**, last week. He took more shots at Austin in a profanity-filled rant. Austin didn’t say a word but left the ring after taking a selfie with Pat.

– Ridge Holland (with Butch and Sheamus) defeated Kofi Kingston in a singles contest. Holland took advantage of the ringside distraction made by Butch and slammed Kofi with Northern Grit for the pin to win. Butch wanted to attack Kofi after the match but Sheamus stopped him from doing so.

– SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair came out in the main event segment to cut a promo addressing her hometown crowd. Ronda Rousey quickly appeared to seek revenge from last week’s attack to ensue a brawl at ringside.

Flair used kendo sticks to get the upper hand on Rousey. The Queen first choked out Rousey with a Kendo Stick before powerbomb-ing her through the announce table. Flair posed standing over Rousey to send the show off-air.